Village lifeboat service dedicates new boat

Volunteers and supporters of Mundesley Volunteer Inshore Lifeboat have marked the 50th anniversary of the service with the dedication of a new boat.

Called Edna Claxton and equipped with the latest technology, the boat has been built by Goodchild Marine Services Ltd of Burgh Castle.

North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker poured a ceremonial tipple over the boat's bow and also presented Queen's jubilee medals to eligible crew members.

At the dedication of the new Mundesley Volunteer Inshore Lifeboat vessel Edna Claxton. - Credit: Mundesley Volunteer Inshore Lifeboat

The service was established in 1972 following a tragic incident the year before, which resulted in the drowning of one man and the near-drowning of another man and his wife while sailing off Mundesley beach.

Edna Claxton is named after a generous benefactor of the service, and the vessel will now return to Goodchild for sea trials. It should be in service later this year.

After the dedication there was an afternoon tea celebration to mark the anniversary, with the Pot of Gold Shanty Crew entertaining those gathered.