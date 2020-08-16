New larder and community fridge helps avoid food waste

Mundesley, All Saints Church, has set up a community larder and fridge in the community rooms. Picture: Sam Robbins/Archant

A community larder has been set up in north Norfolk for people to collect food that would otherwise go to waste.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The larder and a community fridge has been set up in Mundesley by the local parish church, All Saints Church.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesperson for the organisers said: “The larder has opened to receive food and give food so that we can all reduce food waste. Anyone can bring food, and anyone can take food away. Food that would normally be thrown away needs to be put to good use.”

The first distribution session was held on Friday, July 17. It now operates every Friday morning from 8.30am to 10.30am at the All Saints Community Rooms. To allow for social distancing, visitors are asked to enter via the gate on Hilda Road and leave via Cromer Road. Hand sanitiser will be available as people arrive.

Anyone can add to the larder from their allotment or vegetable patch, and anyone can take away regardless of circumstances.

Take away coffee and cake are also available.