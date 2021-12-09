Golf club membership booms after recruitment drive
- Credit: Richard Batson
The membership of Mundesley Golf Club has doubled over the past five years following a successful recruitment drive.
The club now has 478 members thanks to the drive, which offered a range of packages for players’ differing needs.
Andrew Keates, chairman, reported on the club's progress at its recent annual general meeting.
Mr Keates said: “The club is slowly recovering from death of chairman Donald Stuart last August and is resolute to build upon the sound foundation of his inspiring leadership.
“The positive response from the board signposts determination and commitment to move the club forward and build upon Donald’s legacy.”
Green fee income from visiting players of £50,000 has risen 60pc over the past 12 months, while shop sales were a record £75,659, and there was a trading surplus of £30,637.
Professional Ryan Pudney was congratulated for an outstanding year generating increased business through membership and shop sales.
Appointments confirmed at the meeting were: Club captain Barry Sewell; vice-captain Ron Noble; Ladies captain Carol Baker; Seniors captain John Roebuck. For more information about the club visit www.mundesleygolfclub.com.
