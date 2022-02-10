Clifftop road remains closed after appearance of 40ft crack

A road in Mundesley remains closed five days after a crack appeared on the cliff top.

Vale Road was shut off to the public last Saturday night (February 5) after HM Coastguard Bacton was called to investigate. Coastguards said they found "substantial cracks" across 40ft of the cliff car park which were opening up while they were on the scene.

North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) has said its engineers will continue to monitor the situation.

"The road will remain closed to the public while we keep it under observation and remedial works are completed," a spokesperson said. People have been urged not to enter the area.

In December, a cliff slide at Mundesley in north Norfolk sent tonnes of sand and soil crashing onto the beach and left houses at the top of the cliff precariously close to the edge - Credit: Labyrinth Mini-Movies

In December, a large chunk of the cliff near Seaview Road - which is a ten minute walk from Vale Road - slipped onto the beach.

Anyone who notices a cliff fall or anything dangerous along the coast can report it to the Coastguard on 999.