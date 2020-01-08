Mum writes, stars in and produces 'There's no place like Cromer' solo show

Search

08 January, 2020 - 17:57
''There''s no place like Cromer' with Katie-anna Whiting. Pictures: Katie-anna Whiting

Archant

A mother-of-one will star in a solo show celebrating the "weird and wonderful characters" of north Norfolk she has also written and produced.

Katie-anna Whiting and daughter Winnie. Pictures: Katie-anna WhitingKatie-anna Whiting and daughter Winnie. Pictures: Katie-anna Whiting

'There's no place like Cromer', a play by Katie-anna Whiting will be premiered at the Garage in Norwich on February 27.

She said: "It's a tale about a young, Norfolk woman, not-so-loosely based on myself, travelling to London in the hope of finding herself.

"It's a celebration of Norfolk and its weird and wonderful characters, and my own personal love letter to my home which I abandoned for some years.

"It's funded by Arts Council England and supported by The Garage and All-In Productions.

"I'm a bit of a Norfolk gal done good because I'm writing, producing and starring in it, plus bringing up my seven-month old baby, Winnie."

She aims to tour the show around East Anglia from the autumn. It's on at 7.30pm, box-office, 01603 283382.

