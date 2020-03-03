Young mother motivated to lose more than 6 stone by her one-year-old son

Hannah Nash from Sheringham lost 6st 3.5 lbs and reached her target weight. Before picture. Picture: Jane Keil Archant

A young mother was motivated to lose weight by her one-year-old son.

Hannah Nash from Sheringham lost 6st 3.5 lbs and reached her target weight. After picture. Picture: Jane Keil Hannah Nash from Sheringham lost 6st 3.5 lbs and reached her target weight. After picture. Picture: Jane Keil

Hannah Nash, 25, said she did not want to keep going to groups while she was "big".

The carer, from Norfolk Road, Sheringham, lost 6st 3.5lbs in just over a year and is now 10st 12lbs, but she still wants to lose another 6lbs.

She said: "I started at Slimming World in Sheringham just over a year ago. I wanted to be able to run with my son Rupert, who is one, and not keep going to groups while I was big.

"I feel 100 times better. I did suffer from anxiety before.

"I did not have to give up any particular foods. I just followed the plan."

Jane Keil, Slimming World consultant and training developer in Norfolk, said: "She's certainly an inspiration to other local young mums who would like to improve their health for their new families."