Volunteer scheme launches to enhance North Norfolk outdoor gems

Published: 4:00 PM July 5, 2021

Nature lovers have the chance to help keep some of north Norfolk's outdoor gems beautiful by volunteering.

Muddy Boots volunteer sessions - run by North Norfolk District Council - have started at Sadler's Wood at North Walsham, Holt Country Park and Pretty Corner Woods at Sheringham.

Volunteers can join park rangers to improve wildlife habitats, learn new skills such as tree planting and pruning, and build homes for animals.

Volunteers can also get involved in ad-hoc events, litter picking, site monitoring and more.

People of all ages are welcome and there is no need to book. Two-hour sessions take place at Holt Country Park every Wednesday, in Pretty Corner Woods every other Thursday and the last Thursday of the month in Sadler's Wood. All three parks have the Green Flag Award - the benchmark national standard for publicly accessible parks and green spaces in the United Kingdom.

You may also want to watch:

All sessions run from 10am-12pm. Email countryside@north-norfolk.gov.uk to find out more or register your interest.