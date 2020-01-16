Much-missed restaurant could return to town
PUBLISHED: 15:14 16 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:40 16 January 2020
A much-missed restaurant could be heading back to a north Norfolk town.
Plans have been lodged for a change of use from residential to restaurant and B&B bedrooms at a Grade 2 listed property in Norwich Road, Holt.
Yetmans restaurant occupied the site from 1988 to 2006 and the property is now a single dwelling as per planning approval to return to residential use.
A design, access and heritage statement prepared by James Lee Studio, on behalf of the applicants, says: "Our independent clients are a professional couple with extensive experience in the restaurant sector. They are passionate about sensitively bringing this much-missed restaurant back to Holt. The restaurant will provide exceptional quality food using the best local suppliers and produce."
The application is for a change of use to restaurant at ground floor and three bedrooms at first floor. And for internal alterations to allow for the change of use.