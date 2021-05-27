Outdoor theatres to feature story of Mr Stink

Published: 2:42 PM May 27, 2021

The children's book Mr Stink was written by David Walliams and illustrated by Quentin Blake. An outdoor play based on the book is coming to Sheringham Park and Holkham Estate. - Credit: submitted

The fabulous characters of the much-loved David Walliams story are coming to two outdoor stages in north Norfolk.

Sheringham Park and Holkham Estate will host open-air performances of Mr Stink by heartbreak Productions.

Aimed at families with children aged seven and over, Mr Stink involves Annabelle’s 10th birthday, hosted by the popular MP candidate, Janet Crumb.

Everyone is invited apart from Chloe’s particularly smelly new friend, Mr Stink.

Chloe has forged a friendship with an incredibly smelly homeless man and his dog, the Duchess, and they embark on a journey that takes them to the heady heights of live television and Downing Street via a garden shed.

You may also want to watch:

The play is based on a book by David Williams, and has also been made into a BBC television film of the same name.

The play will be at Holkham on August 11 at 6.15pm and Sheringham Park at August 19 from 4pm.

Visit www.heartbreakproductions.co.uk/show/mr-stink to book.