MP works up a sweat at Cromer's new gym

Mayor of Cromer, Richard Leeds, and North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker join students Izzy-Mae Hall, 14, left, and Macey Thornton, 12, on the weights at the opening of the new Cromer Academy Gym. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2020

A Norfolk MP tried out the state-of-the-art fitness equipment at a new gym which is open to both students and the community.

North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker tackles the sledge drag at the opening of the new Cromer Academy Gym. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker tackles the sledge drag at the opening of the new Cromer Academy Gym. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Duncan Baker, MP for North Norfolk and Richard Leeds, the Mayor of Cromer, took on a rowing challenge at the opening ceremony for Cromer's new gym.

The gym is run by Everyone Active and based at Cromer Academy whose Principal Antony Little said: 'The kids at Cromer deserve this kind of facility.'

Mr Baker said: 'The gum is fantastic for after school for the students and it's fantastic for the community. Cromer Academy is a brilliant school - its results are absolutely fantastic.'

Mr Leeds said: 'I think this is an amazing space for both the school and the Cromer community - it is just what Cromer needs.'

Mayor of Cromer, Richard Leeds, and North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker race each other on the rowing machines at the opening of the new Cromer Academy Gym. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Mayor of Cromer, Richard Leeds, and North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker race each other on the rowing machines at the opening of the new Cromer Academy Gym. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The gym offers members a 44-station fitness suite, including weights, running machines, rowing machines, open work-out areas and other professional gym equipment.

North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker and Mayor of Cromer, Richard Leeds, assist student Kieran Shapcott, 13, on the leg curl machine at the opening of the new Cromer Academy Gym. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker and Mayor of Cromer, Richard Leeds, assist student Kieran Shapcott, 13, on the leg curl machine at the opening of the new Cromer Academy Gym. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Students on the running machines at the new Cromer Academy Gym. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Students on the running machines at the new Cromer Academy Gym. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

