MP works up a sweat at Cromer's new gym
PUBLISHED: 15:08 14 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:09 14 March 2020
A Norfolk MP tried out the state-of-the-art fitness equipment at a new gym which is open to both students and the community.
Duncan Baker, MP for North Norfolk and Richard Leeds, the Mayor of Cromer, took on a rowing challenge at the opening ceremony for Cromer's new gym.
The gym is run by Everyone Active and based at Cromer Academy whose Principal Antony Little said: 'The kids at Cromer deserve this kind of facility.'
Mr Baker said: 'The gum is fantastic for after school for the students and it's fantastic for the community. Cromer Academy is a brilliant school - its results are absolutely fantastic.'
Mr Leeds said: 'I think this is an amazing space for both the school and the Cromer community - it is just what Cromer needs.'
The gym offers members a 44-station fitness suite, including weights, running machines, rowing machines, open work-out areas and other professional gym equipment.