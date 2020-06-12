Teachers praised for their ‘phenomenal’ job in getting children back to school

North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker in parliament. Picture: Parliament TV Archant

Teachers in north Norfolk have done a “phenomenal job” in getting children back to school, as part of the easing of lockdown, an MP said.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Education secretary Gavin Williamson visited RAF Marham when he was Defence secretary. Picture: Chris Bishop Education secretary Gavin Williamson visited RAF Marham when he was Defence secretary. Picture: Chris Bishop

Speaking in the House of Commons, Duncan Baker, North Norfolk MP, said: “Teachers in north Norfolk have been phenomenal in their efforts in getting children back to school.”

Mr Baker asked Education Secretary Gavin Williamson for reassurance that vulnerable children who cannot go back to school yet would still get an excellent education.

Earlier, Mr Baker said: “I’m a father of a four-year-old child who was desperate to get back to school, so I thank him (Mr Williamson) for enabling that to happen.”

MORE: “Massive catch-up” promised help pupils over summer as parents face months more homeschooling

Earlier this week, it emerged that plans for all England’s primary children to return for a month before the summer break had been dropped.

About half of primary schools opened for extra pupils last week, and that has risen to 70pc this week.