Search

Advanced search

MP calls for more taxation of large internet retailers

PUBLISHED: 10:58 27 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:58 27 February 2020

North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker, left, spoke at a Westminster Hall debate about the problems with our high street. Nadhim Zahawi, Minister for Business and Industry, on the right. Picture: Supplied by Duncan Baker

North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker, left, spoke at a Westminster Hall debate about the problems with our high street. Nadhim Zahawi, Minister for Business and Industry, on the right. Picture: Supplied by Duncan Baker

Archant

A Norfolk MP has called for more taxation of large internet retailers to support the high street.

MP Duncan Baker at his office in the Palace of Westminster. Picture: Stuart AndersonMP Duncan Baker at his office in the Palace of Westminster. Picture: Stuart Anderson

North Norfolk Conservative MP Duncan Baker also wants greater support and protections for small businesses and high street retailers.

The former businessman has been speaking to Nadhim Zahawi, Minister for Business and Industry, in support of north Norfolk's market towns.

Calling for "major structural change and reform", Mr Baker spoke of the importance of the high street as a place for people to meet and talk, not just to shop.

Mr Baker, who was finance director at Holt department store Bakers and Larners before he became an MP, added: "The high street also contributes major social and economic value to the country.

North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker in the House of Commons. Picture: Parliament TVNorth Norfolk MP Duncan Baker in the House of Commons. Picture: Parliament TV

"We can all realise that boarded-up, vacant towns will have a major impact on our health and well-being. Think of the isolation and loneliness issues that people suffer if they can't go out to the shops and add that social value to their lives."

You may also want to watch:

He also called for more effective taxation of large internet retailers.

He added: "What we absolutely must do is tax those internet giant operators that are contributing to the demise of our towns and cities by not paying their fair share of tax."

He also advocated for subsidies, tax breaks, and support for small retailers, funded by an "internet sales tax".

Speaking after the debate, he said: "Online shopping is here to stay, but we need to consider how we can embrace this change in consumer shopping trends whilst also ensuring our high streets- particularly those in our north Norfolk market towns - can survive and flourish.

"We already subsidise agriculture and other industries: why can't we subsidise the high street too? Local jobs and livelihoods depend on continuing to ensure our market towns can grow and thrive."

The decline of the high street has been fuelled by many factors with shoppers making fewer visits to town and city centres.

A report from last November showed that nearly one in five shops were empty on some Norfolk and Waveney high streets, but Cromer has the lowest percentage of empty shops in the region.

Most Read

Fish and chip closed due to coronavirus advice

Lam’s Fish and Chip Shop in North Walsham. Picture: Google StreetView

Vision for £500m light railway connecting 24 towns and villages is revealed

The Docklands Light Railway. The proposed north Norfolk light railway could look something like this. Picture: Au Morandarte

‘Extremely offensive’ - Nazi symbol appears around Norfolk village

Graffiti, including the swastika, has been painted on signs and roads around the village of Gresham in north Norfolk. Picture: Supplied (name withheld)

‘Early-stage’ plans made for urgent treatment centre near Norfolk coast

From left, Sam Higginson, chief executive of the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Duncan Baker MP and Matthew Keeling, the trust's deputy divisional operations manager. Picture: Supplied by Duncan Baker

Wedge of town land could hold 52 new homes

The site of the proposed homes off Hempstead Road, Holt. Image: Google

Most Read

Fish and chip closed due to coronavirus advice

Lam’s Fish and Chip Shop in North Walsham. Picture: Google StreetView

Vision for £500m light railway connecting 24 towns and villages is revealed

The Docklands Light Railway. The proposed north Norfolk light railway could look something like this. Picture: Au Morandarte

‘Extremely offensive’ - Nazi symbol appears around Norfolk village

Graffiti, including the swastika, has been painted on signs and roads around the village of Gresham in north Norfolk. Picture: Supplied (name withheld)

‘Early-stage’ plans made for urgent treatment centre near Norfolk coast

From left, Sam Higginson, chief executive of the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Duncan Baker MP and Matthew Keeling, the trust's deputy divisional operations manager. Picture: Supplied by Duncan Baker

Wedge of town land could hold 52 new homes

The site of the proposed homes off Hempstead Road, Holt. Image: Google

Latest from the North Norfolk News

‘Black hole’ warnings over council’s deficit as another tax rise agreed

Councillors have been criticised for “putting their hands in people’s wallets” after they voted for a budget which is set to see council tax rise by almost £5 - for the second year in a row. Photo: Jessica Frank-Keyes

MP calls for more taxation of large internet retailers

North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker, left, spoke at a Westminster Hall debate about the problems with our high street. Nadhim Zahawi, Minister for Business and Industry, on the right. Picture: Supplied by Duncan Baker

Holiday park investors who lost millions targeted by scammers

Dream Lodge was promoted by TV presenter Melissa Porter before it collapsed. Photo: Dream Lodge Group

SEE INSIDE: Exclusive spa hotel in former glass-makers to open within weeks

Inside one of the 'biggest' rooms at The Harper boutique hotel in Langham, north Norfolk. Picture: Supplied by The Harper

Parts of region could see snow as Met Office issues warning

Parts of Norfolk could see some snow showers on Thursday - but rain is more likely. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24