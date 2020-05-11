Watch: VE Day scenes from north Norfolk bring era to life
PUBLISHED: 15:20 11 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:13 11 May 2020
A moving tribute to men and women in north Norfolk who ‘did their bit’ during the Second World War have been remembered in a special music video.
Tina Blaber, from Sheringham, put together the video to coincide with the 75th anniversary of (VE) Victory in Europe Day.
Mrs Blaber, 53, recorded a version of the song Where have all the flowers gone?, which she put together with historical photos taken around north Norfolk.
Mrs Blaber said: “The idea just came to me over the dinner table. I had been reminded of ‘Where have all the flowers gone?’ by a friend, as part of my work with Playing for Cake and I thought it might be a nice contribution towards celebrations to record a version of it to accompany photographs of local celebrations on VE Day, 75 years ago.”
Mrs Blaber said the song, which was composed by Pete Seeger and released in 1965, had an important message.
She said: “I like the sentiment of the song and the fact that it encourages us to learn from what’s gone on before, in the hope that the need for so many to lose their lives might be avoided in the future.”
Mrs Blaber arranged the harmonies and sings the lead vocals, while another local singer-songwriter, Brian Eade plays guitar, mandolin and bass, and sings backing vocals, on the track.
Most of the photographs were supplied by the Tim Groves Archive and the Sheringham Museum Collection.
They show scenes of soldiers drilling, school groups, bomb damage, VE Day street parties and more.
Mrs Blaber said she was also working another music video, featuring a song called The Poppy.
She said: “This song was written by Brian’s friend, Viv Harris, before he died and we are hoping to finish recording this soon.
“I will use this to accompany a video for the 75th anniversary of VJ (Victory over Japan) Day.
“My grandfather, Lloyd Galley, who lived in Sheringham, served in Burma and the family have some wonderful pictures taken from Burma and India at the time. These will form the core part of the VJ video I’ll produce next.”
