Lockdown: Mother and son run in their garden for NHS

PUBLISHED: 09:31 12 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:40 12 April 2020

Sam and Kat Tindall running for the NHS in their Alby garden.

Sam and Kat Tindall running for the NHS in their Alby garden. Pictures: Pictures: Kat Tindall

A mother and son completed a sponsored run in their small garden to thank the NHS during lockdown.

All done. Sam and Kat Tindall running for the NHS.

Kat Tindall and son Sam, 10, ran at home in Town Green, Alby, while her nephew William Howie, 21, completed it in Olney, Northamptonshire.

She said: “Sam wanted to do something for the NHS so we came up with the idea of doing a garden sponsored run.

“We enlisted my nephew William and decided to go for 25km, although none of us are runners.

“Will and I completed 10km each. We don’t have a large garden so my 10km was quite a challenge and included around 280 laps. Sam, who goes to Aldborough Primary School, did 5km, and we raised over £500 for NHS Charities Together.”

She added: “Sam and I occasionally run the Sheringham parkrun but have never managed the whole course without walking but we both jogged the whole time for this.”



