News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Norfolk chef shortlisted for prestigious award

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Hickey

Published: 12:01 AM June 9, 2022
Galton Blackiston

Galton Blackiston, of Mortson Hall in Holt, has been nominated for the coveted AA Chefs' Chef Award. - Credit: AA

A north Norfolk chef is in the running to be named the best in the industry.

Galton Blackiston, owner and chef patron of Morston Hall in Holt, has been shortlisted for the Chefs' Chef prize at the AA Hospitality Awards 2022.

The awards recognise the best chefs in the UK as chosen by their peers. The winner will be crowned at a ceremony in London in September hosted by Gaby Logan.

The accolade has previously been won by Gordon Ramsay, Marco Pierro White, Tom Kerridge and Raymond Blanc.

Chef Galton Blackiston during his cookery demonstration at the Sandringham Food, Craft and Wood Fest

Chef Galton Blackiston during his cookery demonstration at the Sandringham Food, Craft and Wood Festival. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Morston Hall, a country house hotel and Michelin-star restaurant, is well-known for its seven-course tasting menu, which changes every day.

Last year, Morston Hall, the restaurant earned a spot on La Liste, a compilation of the top 1000 eateries across the world.

Earlier this year it was featured in the top 100 in Harden's annual poll for 2022 that asks diners to vote for their favourite restaurants.




North Norfolk News
Holt News

Don't Miss

The Pheasant Hotel, Holt

Norfolk Live News

Two north Norfolk hotels sold to new owners

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
North Walsham Town Council is looking to ban stunt and traction kites from the town's memorial park.

Town postpones Platinum Jubilee celebrations due to predicted rain

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk‚Äôs coast has been named among the best areas of outstanding natural beauty in the UK. Pictu

Two Norfolk beaches named among best in the UK

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
A Norfolk police car. Photo: Denise Bradley

Norfolk Live News

Driver arrested after car goes off road into hedge

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon