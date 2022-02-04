Supermarket celebrates 30th birthday by donating £40k to charity

Morrisons, Cromer 30 year anniversary and celebration of raising £38,748 for charity. (Left) Mayor of Cromer, Dr Mike Bossingham, Simon Clipsom, Morrisons community champion, Donna Hunt Home delivery manager at Morrisons and. Troy Bond, General manager. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

A supermarket in Cromer has celebrated its 30th birthday by donating almost £40,000 to a charity supporting young people with cancer.

On Thursday (February 3), a small event marked the occasion at Morrisons on Holt Road, where the mayor of Cromer, Mike Bossingham, cut a cake in the company of Simon Clipsom, the store's community champion, Donna Hunt, the home delivery manager, and general manager Troy Bond.

Since 2017, the shop has raised £38,748 for Young Lives vs Cancer with activities including raffles, cycling, running and sponsored walks.

Morrisons Cromer 30 year anniversary and celebration of raising £38,748 for charity. (Left) Mayor of Cromer, Dr Mike Bossingham, Donna Hunt Home delivery manager at Morrisons, Troy Bond, General manager and Simon Clipsom, Morrisons community champion. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Mr Clipsom said: "I am so proud to have acted as community champion at Cromer, fundraising to help support young people and children with cancer.

"It's been wonderful to get to know the charity over the last five years, and to get to see the impact that our work has had on some of the service users.

Morrisons, Cromer 30 year anniversary and celebration of raising £38,748 for charity. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

"I'm really proud of my colleagues and all of those in our local community who have supported the partnership and supported Morrisons."

Mr Bossingham commented on the importance of the supermarket to the town. "My in-laws live in Sheringham and from when it opened they would come here to do their shopping and have lunch at the cafe," he said.

The supermarket opened in February 1992. Back then it was a Safeway and was taken over by Morrisons in 2004.

Two current members of staff, Maria Wild and Darren Gascoigne, have worked at the store since day one.

Maria Wild, 50, has worked at Morrisons in Cromer since it opened in 1992. - Credit: Submitted

Ms Wild was 20-years-old when she started out as a bakery supervisor before becoming bakery manager and now duty manager.

"The store looked brilliant when it opened. It was exciting. It was something new in the town as we only had the little Budgens and the Rainbow," she said.

Ms Wild also noted how the uniforms have changed with the times, the apron and green dress of the early days having been replaced with a black jacket and trousers.

Mr Gascoigne said some of the biggest changes have been in the opening hours, which used to be 8am to 6pm but are now 6am to 10pm.

Morrisons, Cromer. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Before the supermarket was built, the site was a coalyard.

Ms Wild said her grandfather used to drive there to get coal in his Morris Minor, while Mr Clipsom remembered playing in the coalyard when he was a boy.















