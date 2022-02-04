Supermarket celebrates 30th birthday by donating £40k to charity
- Credit: Brittany Woodman
A supermarket in Cromer has celebrated its 30th birthday by donating almost £40,000 to a charity supporting young people with cancer.
On Thursday (February 3), a small event marked the occasion at Morrisons on Holt Road, where the mayor of Cromer, Mike Bossingham, cut a cake in the company of Simon Clipsom, the store's community champion, Donna Hunt, the home delivery manager, and general manager Troy Bond.
Since 2017, the shop has raised £38,748 for Young Lives vs Cancer with activities including raffles, cycling, running and sponsored walks.
Mr Clipsom said: "I am so proud to have acted as community champion at Cromer, fundraising to help support young people and children with cancer.
"It's been wonderful to get to know the charity over the last five years, and to get to see the impact that our work has had on some of the service users.
"I'm really proud of my colleagues and all of those in our local community who have supported the partnership and supported Morrisons."
Mr Bossingham commented on the importance of the supermarket to the town. "My in-laws live in Sheringham and from when it opened they would come here to do their shopping and have lunch at the cafe," he said.
The supermarket opened in February 1992. Back then it was a Safeway and was taken over by Morrisons in 2004.
Two current members of staff, Maria Wild and Darren Gascoigne, have worked at the store since day one.
Ms Wild was 20-years-old when she started out as a bakery supervisor before becoming bakery manager and now duty manager.
"The store looked brilliant when it opened. It was exciting. It was something new in the town as we only had the little Budgens and the Rainbow," she said.
Ms Wild also noted how the uniforms have changed with the times, the apron and green dress of the early days having been replaced with a black jacket and trousers.
Mr Gascoigne said some of the biggest changes have been in the opening hours, which used to be 8am to 6pm but are now 6am to 10pm.
Before the supermarket was built, the site was a coalyard.
Ms Wild said her grandfather used to drive there to get coal in his Morris Minor, while Mr Clipsom remembered playing in the coalyard when he was a boy.