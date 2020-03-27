Morris dancing festival organisers take ‘incredibly difficult’ decision to cancel

Sheringham Potty Morris and Folk Festival, which has been cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Archant

Organisers of Sheringham’s annual Potty Morris and Folk Festival have decided to cancel the event, which was due to run on July 4 and 5.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sheringham Potty Morris and Folk Festival, which has been cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Sheringham Potty Morris and Folk Festival, which has been cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Regularly attracting more than 40 dance sides, as well as dozens of musicians and thousands of spectators, the festival was last year hailed a success despite being affected by heavy rain and road closures caused by the sinkhole which opened up in the town centre just weeks before it took place.

Festival founder member and vice chairman Tony Chadwick said that because of the coronavirus crisis, organisers had been faced with no choice but to cancel this year’s event.

Sheringham Potty Morris and Folk Festival vice chairman Tony Chadwick (left) with fellow founder member Clive Rayment. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Sheringham Potty Morris and Folk Festival vice chairman Tony Chadwick (left) with fellow founder member Clive Rayment. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

You may also want to watch:

“It’s something I have been involved in since it started 27 years ago, so it was very emotional and incredibly difficult for me having to write to all the dance sides to let them know,” he said.

Sheringham Potty Morris and Folk Festival, which has been cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Sheringham Potty Morris and Folk Festival, which has been cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

“It brings a huge amount to the town, but with no idea of how long the pandemic is going to go on it was something we had to do, and the nice thing is that all the sides have promised take part next year.”

More: Events cancelled in north Norfolk due to coronavirus.