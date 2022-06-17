News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
All aboard... for Morris dancing - with a conservation message

Stuart Anderson

Published: 1:41 PM June 17, 2022
Kemp's Men Morris Group at Norwich Station. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Kemp's Men Morris Group at a previous performance at Norwich station. - Credit: ANTONY KELLY

The Bittern Line railway from Norwich to Sheringham is usually a basic means of transportation.

But on Sunday, June 19, it promises to be truly 'all singing, all dancing' with two Morris dancing groups planning to prance down the aisles. 

Norwich’s Kemp’s Men Morris group will be joined by a band from Utrecht in the Netherlands, "with the aim of delighting tourists and passengers and promoting rail travel as a sustainable and enjoyable way to visit north Norfolk".

They will give a performance at Norwich station at 9.50am before boarding the train for Cromer and Sheringham, performing along the way. 

Tim Huggins, who leads the Kemp’s Men, said: “We’re grateful to be able to dance the line again this year and add some colour and fun to people’s journeys, along with a serious message asking everyone to help out our villages, towns and beauty spots by visiting by train.

“If we can take steps to reduce congestion and pollution by leaving the car at home, we can all benefit from a cleaner, healthier environment.”

