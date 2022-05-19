Morgan the model moggie raises £1,000s for other animals

Morgan chilling out in the sun. - Credit: Supplied by Rhia Baker

With his effortless poise, sense of style and natural good looks, Morgan would be the star of any catwalk.

But unlike some of his human counterparts in the modelling world, this feline's career is all about helping others.

For Morgan, who lives with three cat 'siblings' and human parents Stephen and Rhia Baker in Erpingham, has raised £12,800 for animal charities, include one which helps animals in Ukraine.

Rhia Baker, from Erpingham, with Morgan the model moggie. - Credit: Supplied by Rhia Baker

Rhia, 41, said: "Morgan has a lot of allergies, and has to wear little jumpers to protect his skin from his claws.

"He also loves to pose for the camera. Because of this he has gained a little internet following all over the world, and so we decided to make a handful of calendars to raise money for a couple of animal charities.

"These went down a lot better than expected, so he started selling a few items of human clothing - hoodies, t-shirts, etcetera - with his logo to top up the charity pot.

"His little range, now dubbed MogWare, has grown. By the end of 2021 he had raised £5,519."

Morgan the clothes-wearing cat, who has raised thousands of pounds for charity. - Credit: Supplied by Rhia Baker

They then decided to do a fundraiser in support of a Ukraine animal charity and saw their total raise over the next few months.

Rhia said Morgan had his own Facebook page called MogMan's Wardrobe and Instagram account, @mogmans_wardrobe.

Morgan the model moggie relaxes in his back garden - Credit: Supplied by Rhia Baker

She said: "We sell his MogWare mostly from his Facebook page, but also a little on Instagram. His logo, or more of a slogan, is currently #TeamMogMan.

"We get them made up by various printing companies. We have one that makes up his t-shirts, hoodies etc. and we use Hussey & Knights printers in Norwich for all his calendars, cards, etcetera."

Rhia and Stephen rescued Morgan, who is two-and-a-half, and his brother Morris in late 2019.

Stephen shares some quality time with the Morgan. - Credit: Supplied by Rhia Baker

She described him as "a very laid-back boy, if a little shy".

Rhia said: "We still have Morris, his twin, too. They are best friends, though totally different personalities.

"We have four cats all together, Morgan, Morris, Henry and Mr Bimble, but Morgan is the cuddly one - he's also a little lazy."

Rhia Baker with little Morgan at home in Erpingham. - Credit: Supplied by Rhia Baker

Morgan loves the camera. - Credit: Supplied by Rhia Baker



