More discussions will be held over Wetherspoon coming to town

22 January, 2020 - 13:48
The former North Walsham Town Council office in New Road, North Walsham, which could become a Wetherspoon pub. Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

More discussions will be held over a much wished-for JD Wetherspoon in a Norfolk town after a meeting was held between the two main parties.

Wetherspoon first said it wanted to open a pub in the old North Walsham Town Council offices in New Road five years ago.

But no contracts have been exchanged despite the firm saying it still wants to move to the town.

The ruling Liberal Democrats at North Norfolk District Council have been reviewing the building's future, with a number of options being considered.

A spokesman from North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) said: "We had a constructive meeting about the future of JD Wetherspoon in North Walsham on Tuesday, January 21.

"Various options were discussed and further discussions are likely to be held between both parties."

Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said: "We agree with the statement put out by the council. We remain keen to open a Wetherspoon pub in North Walsham."

