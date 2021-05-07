Mobile Post Office to come to two north Norfolk villages

Published: 12:35 PM May 7, 2021

A mobile Post Office 'Outreach' van, like the one coming to Weybourne and Baconsthorpe. - Credit: Archant

Two north Norfolk villages are to have their Post Office services restored.

Weybourne and Baconsthorpe will both be served by an 'outreach' Post Office van once a week on Wednesdays, starting on May 17.

The service will be run by the Great Massingham postmaster. The van will be at the village hall car parks in Baconsthrope 9.40am to 10.40am and Weybourne 11am to midday.

Matthew Hatfull, Post Office network provision lead, said: “We are delighted to be restoring Post Office service to Weybourne and Baconsthorpe as we know how important a Post Office is to a community. We thank the Postmaster for Great Massingham for providing this service.”

To accommodate the new stops in Weybourne and Baconsthorpe there will be some changes to the current operating times elsewhere in north-west Norfolk.

The Brancaster mobile Post Office is moving to Delegate Market in Burnham Deepdale and extending its hours. From May 17 it will operate Monday, Tuesday, Thursday 4pm to 4.30pm and Wednesday 1.10pm to 1.45pm.







