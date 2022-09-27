New lifeboat association formed to back independent boats

The independent lifeboat service at Mundesley has joined forces with almost 30 other such outfits around the country to form a new organisation.

Mundesley Volunteer Inshore Lifeboat has become one of 29 founder members of the new National Independent Lifeboat Association (Nila), which was set up by Totnes and South Devon MP Anthony Mangnall.

While the RNLI runs the vast majority of lifeboat stations around the UK coast, there are 46 independent organisations, run primarily by volunteers and funded by donations.

The Nila has been formed so that the lifeboats can retain their independence, but enjoy benefits such as greater

representation in parliament, national promotion, and access to working groups where data and best practice is shared.

Neil Dalton, Nila's chairman, said: “Many members of the public assume that this water safety role is entirely the province of the RNLI, who provide an outstanding service.

"However, many areas of the UK are served by independent lifeboats so the National Independent Lifeboat Association intends to raise awareness of these organisations.”