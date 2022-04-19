News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Have you spotted missing cockatiel George?

Stuart Anderson

Published: 12:16 PM April 19, 2022
The cockatiels belonging to Amy Hudson, from Holman Road, Aylsham. George, left, has gone missing. 

The owner of a cockatiel has pleaded for people to keep an eye out for him after he flew away.

Amy Hudson, from Holman Road, Aylsham, said the bird called George went missing at around 4pm on Easter Sunday. 

Miss Hudson said George had a distinctive, low-pitched sound. He has a grey and white body with some yellow and orange on his head and crest. 

She said: ""While I was at work the bottom door of his cage was accidently left open and he flew out of our conservatory doors. I didn't even see what direction he flew away in.

"He's domesticated, so he's not suited to be out in the wild."

Miss Hudson said she adopted one-year-old George and other cockatiel called Babs last August, after their previous owner no longer wanted them.  

Anyone who thinks they have spotted the cockatiel or knows where he is can call 07387917185.

