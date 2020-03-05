Customers who miss swimming lessons at Splash in Sheringham due to its closure will be refunded

The swimming pool at Sheringham Splash is expected to reopen at Easter. Credit: MARK BULLIMORE Archant Norfolk 2015

Customers who miss swimming lessons at Splash in Sheringham while it's closed will be refunded, it has been announced.

The Splash pool was forced to shut after a roof panel fell off on Sunday, February 9.

Everyone Active, which runs the centre, will refund missed swimming lessons for the time during which the pool is closed.

The pool will reopen at Easter, a spokesman for North Norfolk District Council, which owns the pool, said.

A spokesman said: "The high winds damaged roof panelling and made it necessary for safety reasons to close all pool access and commission a full safety report.

"As a result of the report we have commissioned local contractors to carry out repairs that will ensure the safety of pool-users and staff.

"Using trusted local specialists Aspect, which recently completed the renovation of the North Norfolk Visitors' Centre in Cromer, and marine engineering experts UK Industrial Services, which is also involved with renovations on Cromer pier, the target is to bring the pool back into operation by Easter.

"As an ageing facility, the priority is to ensure Splash remains safe for all to use for the rest of its operational life, with care taken to ensure it can withstand future extreme weather events like the high winds experienced last month until the new facility under construction is ready to open in the summer of 2021.

"The council recognises how important the swimming pool is for local residents and users, especially parents."

Stuart Jardine, contract manager from Everyone Active, said: "We're thoroughly pleased that our facility is re-opening following repairs to the roof of the centre to rectify damage caused by the storm. We apologise for any inconvenience this has caused to our customers and we'd like to thank them for their understanding and patience during this time."

Deputy Leader of the Council Eric Seward said: "As an ageing swimming pool, we need to take all precautions to ensure it is safe for the public to use. The council wishes to get it re-opened as soon as possible. Work has commenced and we hope that our customers will be able to use this swimming pool by Easter."

Other services at Splash Leisure and Fitness Centre remain open as normal.