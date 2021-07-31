News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Vets announces temporary closure due to staff shortages

Sabrina Johnson

Published: 9:44 AM July 31, 2021   
Practice staff at Miramar Veterinary Centre in Cromer. Jane Summer, Senior Veterinary Surgeon, Molly Button, RVN with Roy, Mary Kennedy, receptionist and Grace Swatman, student VN. Credit: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A North Norfolk veterinary practice has been forced to temporarily close its doors due to staff shortages.

Miramar Veterinary Centre, which has practices in Cromer and Sheringham, has taken the "very difficult decision" to close its Cromer branch, in Old Station Yard from August 1.

Posting a message on social media, the practice said: "Due to a national shortage of veterinary staff, both vets and nurses, we are having to consolidate our team in order to continue providing veterinary care to your pets."

Miramar has said it will be contacting all those with appointments affected by the closure and going forward, all new appointments will take place at its Sheringham practice in Weybourne Road. 

It has also asked all repeat prescriptions to be ordered via the practice website and to allow extra time for requests to be processed.

The practice said: "Our staff are all working tirelessly under difficult circumstances, and whilst we understand this is not ideal, it means we can all focus on combining our efforts in order to continue offering a high level of veterinary care. Thank you again for your ongoing support, patience and understanding."






