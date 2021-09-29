News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Gala event returns to Poppy Line

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 3:06 PM September 29, 2021   
The B12 at the head of the unique Quad Art train set

The B12 at the head of the unique Quad Art train set on the North Norfolk Railway. The locomotive will be the star of the show at an upcoming steam gala. - Credit: Steve Allen

Heritage railway fans are invited to the return of a popular event which is being run for the first time in two years. 

The North Norfolk Railway's mini-gala will take place on Saturday, October 9, following last year's Covid cancellation.

The gala will feature the steam locomotives The Royal Norfolk Regiment and the Black Prince and the recently restored diesel loco D5631.

People will be able to travel on the iconic B12 locomotive 8572 on one of its final days of service before it is withdrawn for an overhaul. 

Visitors will also be able to climb aboard unique 1920s teak bodied Quad-Art coaches, designed by Sir Nigel Gresley.

You may also want to watch:

Trains will depart roughly every 30 minutes with the first services leaving Sheringham at 10am and Holt at 10.35am.

A spokesman said: "The event is designed as a big thank you to supporters of the Midland and Great Northern Joint Railway Society and the North Norfolk Railway, but visitors who are neither members nor shareholders are very welcome to travel and enjoy the extra activities on this day."




Most Read

  1. 1 North Norfolk beach hut wins award for country's best
  2. 2 Person found following lifeboat search in north Norfolk
  3. 3 Arrests after gang threw glass bottles and kicked victims
  1. 4 How fuel disruption is impacting one remote Norfolk village
  2. 5 How realistic is Vigil? Verdict of former submariner from Aylsham
  3. 6 Seaside pub with permission to convert is for sale by auction
  4. 7 Bakery owner, 25, moving to bigger premises after 'brilliant' first year
  5. 8 Terrifying moment car hits pole and bursts into flames is caught on camera
  6. 9 Frustration as bid to house Afghan refugees fails
  7. 10 'Very disappointing' - Vandals smash and burn toilets
North Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police on Station Road in Thorpe Market

Man dies in hospital after fight near Norfolk pub

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Graham Cole who is Alderman Fitzwarren in this year's Theatre Royal panto, Dick Whittington and his

TV | Video

The Bill star reveals he has moved to Norfolk and why he loves it

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
E10 petrol pump

Q&A: All you need to know about fuel shortages

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
St Furseys Church Stalham

Why has a golden dome appeared in this Norfolk town?

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon