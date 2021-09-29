Gala event returns to Poppy Line

Published: 3:06 PM September 29, 2021

The B12 at the head of the unique Quad Art train set on the North Norfolk Railway. The locomotive will be the star of the show at an upcoming steam gala. - Credit: Steve Allen

Heritage railway fans are invited to the return of a popular event which is being run for the first time in two years.

The North Norfolk Railway's mini-gala will take place on Saturday, October 9, following last year's Covid cancellation.

The gala will feature the steam locomotives The Royal Norfolk Regiment and the Black Prince and the recently restored diesel loco D5631.

People will be able to travel on the iconic B12 locomotive 8572 on one of its final days of service before it is withdrawn for an overhaul.

Visitors will also be able to climb aboard unique 1920s teak bodied Quad-Art coaches, designed by Sir Nigel Gresley.

Trains will depart roughly every 30 minutes with the first services leaving Sheringham at 10am and Holt at 10.35am.

A spokesman said: "The event is designed as a big thank you to supporters of the Midland and Great Northern Joint Railway Society and the North Norfolk Railway, but visitors who are neither members nor shareholders are very welcome to travel and enjoy the extra activities on this day."











