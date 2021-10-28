Video
WATCH: Military plane flies low over Cromer Pier
Published: 11:39 AM October 28, 2021
- Credit: Gareth Allison
A military plane was spotted flying low over Cromer earlier this week.
The aircraft, believed to be a MC-130J Commando II, was seen flying over the Norfolk seaside town on Tuesday, October 26.
It was filmed flying just after 11am by Gareth Allison who was visiting the north Norfolk coast.
The MC-130J Commando II, which is stationed at RAF Mildenhall, is used for covert or low-level infiltration and exfiltration journeys.
It is also used for refueling missions.
The MC-130J primarily flies missions at night to reduce probability of being spotted and to intercept by airborne threats.
It routinely flies out of the US RAF base and are assigned to the 352nd Special Operations Wing.
Most Read
- 1 Sinkhole opens up on busy Sheringham junction
- 2 RNLI rescues woman stranded on boat in Blakeney
- 3 Replica of Only Fools and Horses van to go under the hammer
- 4 Plan to house Afghans at Holt Hall quashed
- 5 Volunteers pitch in to clean up pond
- 6 Pumpkin patch proves a Halloween hit at visitor farm
- 7 Van driver seriously injured in collision with tractor
- 8 Hundreds pay tribute to Sheringham cobbler John Hart
- 9 WATCH: Cars float on high tide in north Norfolk
- 10 Who can get a Covid booster jab and how can I book one?