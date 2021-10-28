WATCH: Military plane flies low over Cromer Pier

Video

Published: 11:39 AM October 28, 2021

What is thought to be an MC-130J Commando flew over Cromer Pier and beach in the late morning of October 26. - Credit: Gareth Allison

A military plane was spotted flying low over Cromer earlier this week.

The aircraft, believed to be a MC-130J Commando II, was seen flying over the Norfolk seaside town on Tuesday, October 26.

It was filmed flying just after 11am by Gareth Allison who was visiting the north Norfolk coast.

The MC-130J Commando II, which is stationed at RAF Mildenhall, is used for covert or low-level infiltration and exfiltration journeys.

It is also used for refueling missions.

The MC-130J primarily flies missions at night to reduce probability of being spotted and to intercept by airborne threats.

It routinely flies out of the US RAF base and are assigned to the 352nd Special Operations Wing.