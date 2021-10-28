News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Video

WATCH: Military plane flies low over Cromer Pier

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 11:39 AM October 28, 2021   
The MC-130J Commando thought to be from RAF Mildenhall flew over Cromer Pier and Beach in the late morning of October 26.

What is thought to be an MC-130J Commando flew over Cromer Pier and beach in the late morning of October 26. - Credit: Gareth Allison

A military plane was spotted flying low over Cromer earlier this week. 

The aircraft, believed to be a MC-130J Commando II, was seen flying over the Norfolk seaside town on Tuesday, October 26. 

It was filmed flying just after 11am by Gareth Allison who was visiting the north Norfolk coast.

The MC-130J Commando II, which is stationed at RAF Mildenhall, is used for covert or low-level infiltration and exfiltration journeys.

It is also used for refueling missions. 

The MC-130J primarily flies missions at night to reduce probability of being spotted and to intercept by airborne threats. 

It routinely flies out of the US RAF base and are assigned to the 352nd Special Operations Wing.

Most Read

  1. 1 Sinkhole opens up on busy Sheringham junction
  2. 2 RNLI rescues woman stranded on boat in Blakeney
  3. 3 Replica of Only Fools and Horses van to go under the hammer
  1. 4 Plan to house Afghans at Holt Hall quashed
  2. 5 Volunteers pitch in to clean up pond
  3. 6 Pumpkin patch proves a Halloween hit at visitor farm
  4. 7 Van driver seriously injured in collision with tractor
  5. 8 Hundreds pay tribute to Sheringham cobbler John Hart
  6. 9 WATCH: Cars float on high tide in north Norfolk
  7. 10 Who can get a Covid booster jab and how can I book one?
Cromer News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Benjamin Rust, of Cromer, who has died aged 91. 

Obituary

Tributes to 'true gentleman' from well-known Cromer family

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Richardsons Stalham Boating Holidays Hoseason 2021 Awards

Norfolk Broads boating holiday company named best in Britain

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Tom Burns, managing director of Jeesal Residential Care Services.

'The company was becoming the story' - Under fire care home firm to sell up

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Inset: Rachel Beard, left, and her wife, Clare, whose home in Northrepps was flooded due to heavy rain on October 20. 

'It was like a river' - Flood damage forces couple to move out

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon