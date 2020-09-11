Search

Pair take on personal marathon challenge for Mind

PUBLISHED: 15:12 11 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:35 11 September 2020

Tom Walton, left, and Blake Ellis, who are planning to run a maraton around Cawston, Reepham and Aylsham to raise money for mental health. Picture: Supplied by Blake Ellis

Tom Walton, left, and Blake Ellis, who are planning to run a maraton around Cawston, Reepham and Aylsham to raise money for mental health. Picture: Supplied by Blake Ellis

Two men are planning to run a self-organised marathon around mid-Norfolk in support of mental health charity Mind.

Blake Ellis and Tom Walton, both 26 and from Cawston, will run a 26.2 mile (42km) course from their home village around Aylsham, Reepham and Blickling on the September 19-20 weekend.

Mr Ellis said they had planned to run the Brighton Marathon that weekend, but it was cancelled due to coronavirus.

He said: “We have both been helped by Mind in the past on a personal level, and we also have friends and family who suffer with mental health problems. We feel as mental health is so important currently with the affects of the pandemic causing many issues for families.”

Mr Ellis said it would be the first marathon either of them had ever run.

The pair have raised more than £1,500 so far. To contribute, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/blake-tom.

