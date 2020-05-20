Video

Back in the skies - pilot takes flight as lockdown is eased

Paul Walker-Williamson enjoying the skies in his microlight aircraft above the north Norfolk coast. Picture: Paul Walker-Williamson Archant

The slight easing of lockdown restrictions has meant people have been able to once again pick up outdoor hobbies they have been missing for months.

For Paul Walker-Williamson, of Felbrigg, that has meant finally returning to the skies in his microlight aircraft.

Mr Walker-Williamson, 52, said after his first flight in months over Cromer: “It felt amazing to be back in the air.

“It is simply the best way to forget about your troubles and reset your mind. The views are absolutely breathtaking.”

Mr Walker-Williamson said his last flight was on March 4, and microlight pilots were given the green light to fly again on May 15.

Northrepps Airfield reopened the following day - but only to flying members and with new social distancing rules.

Mr Walker-Williamson took up the hobby four years ago. He flies a Quik GT-450 Flexwing Microlight, which cruises at around 70mph.