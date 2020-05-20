Search

Advanced search

Video

Back in the skies - pilot takes flight as lockdown is eased

PUBLISHED: 09:55 20 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:19 20 May 2020

Paul Walker-Williamson enjoying the skies in his microlight aircraft above the north Norfolk coast. Picture: Paul Walker-Williamson

Paul Walker-Williamson enjoying the skies in his microlight aircraft above the north Norfolk coast. Picture: Paul Walker-Williamson

Archant

The slight easing of lockdown restrictions has meant people have been able to once again pick up outdoor hobbies they have been missing for months.

For Paul Walker-Williamson, of Felbrigg, that has meant finally returning to the skies in his microlight aircraft.

Mr Walker-Williamson, 52, said after his first flight in months over Cromer: “It felt amazing to be back in the air.

“It is simply the best way to forget about your troubles and reset your mind. The views are absolutely breathtaking.”

Mr Walker-Williamson said his last flight was on March 4, and microlight pilots were given the green light to fly again on May 15.

Northrepps Airfield reopened the following day - but only to flying members and with new social distancing rules.

Mr Walker-Williamson took up the hobby four years ago. He flies a Quik GT-450 Flexwing Microlight, which cruises at around 70mph.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Norfolk News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Trainspotter’s treasure trove to pull national interest

The late Tony Lambert pictured on the footplate of a locomotive on the North Norfolk Railway. Picture: Newman Associates PR

Deep cleans and refundable deposits - Norfolk’s campsites are getting ready to reopen

Deer's Glade caravan park at Hanworth. Picture: Deer's Glade

Public toilets closed after thefts of toilet roll and hand soap

The public toilets on Beach Road near Wells Quay. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Coastal walking route change to help vulnerable birds

Rick Southwood, from Natural Englands Broads National Nature Reserves. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Our village is not a tourist attraction’ - Anger over number of day trippers

This picture was taken at Overstrand.

Most Read

Trainspotter’s treasure trove to pull national interest

The late Tony Lambert pictured on the footplate of a locomotive on the North Norfolk Railway. Picture: Newman Associates PR

Deep cleans and refundable deposits - Norfolk’s campsites are getting ready to reopen

Deer's Glade caravan park at Hanworth. Picture: Deer's Glade

Public toilets closed after thefts of toilet roll and hand soap

The public toilets on Beach Road near Wells Quay. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Coastal walking route change to help vulnerable birds

Rick Southwood, from Natural Englands Broads National Nature Reserves. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Our village is not a tourist attraction’ - Anger over number of day trippers

This picture was taken at Overstrand.

Latest from the North Norfolk News

Fears for seals as 420 square metres of netting washes up on beach

One of three 10m by 14m fishing nets which washed up on Waxham beach. Picture: David Vyse

Some public toilets on Norfolk coast to reopen - but stay away message remains

The public toilets in Lushers Passage, Sheringham, are among those which will reopen on May 22. Inset: North Norfolk District COuncil leader Sarah Butikofer. Pictures: Archant/NNDC

Hottest day of the year - but people urged to think twice over trips to coast

Norfolk is set for its hottest day of the year. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Back in the skies - pilot takes flight as lockdown is eased

Paul Walker-Williamson enjoying the skies in his microlight aircraft above the north Norfolk coast. Picture: Paul Walker-Williamson

Council spends £117k on homeless housing amid fears over end to support

A Norfolk council is spending over £100,000 on a property to house the homeless, amid fears over government withdrawal from a scheme to support people through the Covid-19 pandemic. Pictured, a homeless person in a sleeping bag. Photo: PA Wire
Drive 24