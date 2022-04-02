High Sheriff rides armoured vehicle to mark Falklands anniversary

Michael Gurney, left, High Sheriff of Norfolk, with Sir Michael Savory, Owner of the Muckleburgh Collection at Weybourne. - Credit: Supplied by Michael Gurney

Norfolk's High Sheriff Michael Gurney has ridden an armoured vehicle around the Muckleburgh Collection site at Weybourne to mark the 40th anniversary of the Falklands War.

Mr Gurney, who lives at Northrepps and is himself an ex-soldier, said he "really enjoyed" the visit to the military museum, which includes equipment captured from the Argentines 40 years ago.

Mr Gurney said: "Sadly current events only demonstrate the importance of learning from history and the values of deterrence.

Michael Gurney, left, High Sheriff of Norfolk, rode as tracked armoured vehicle around the Muckleburgh Collection site at Weybourne during a visit to mark the 40th anniversary of the Falklands War. - Credit: Supplied by Michael Gurney

"I took part in the work up exercises for the Falklands and two troops from my regiment were deployed. That war reinforced the importance of effective defence and those lessons should never be forgotten.”

About 650 Argentines and 255 Britons lost their lives in the Falklands War, which was sparked when the Argentine junta invaded the islands on April 2, 1982.

The Muckleburgh Collection, owned by former London Lord Mayor Sir Michael Savory, is one of the largest private collections of armoured fighting vehicles in the world.



