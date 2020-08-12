Search

Mum takes on treadmill challenge in mental health fundraiser

PUBLISHED: 16:16 12 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:16 12 August 2020

Emma Spagnola, who is planning to walk 200 miles on a treadmill as part of a challenge to raise money for the Mental Health and Wellbeing Fund. Picture: Supplied by Emma Spagnola

A Cromer mum is preparing to walk 200 miles on a treadmill as part of a fundraiser for the Mental Health and Wellbeing Fund.

Emma Spagnola said the distance was about the same that would be covered walking to all of Norfolk’s accessible ‘Changing Places’ public toilets, which she also campaigns for.

The fundraiser is part of a challenge launched by the Sir Norman Lamb and the Norfolk Community Foundation.

Sir Norman founded the fund, which supports Norfolk organisations working in mental health, learning disability and autism and is focused on children, teenagers and young adults.

Mrs Spagnola said: “Norman Lamb’s charity is important as I believe there will be a lot more children who come out of lockdown with mental health issues.

“My eight-year-old has already been referred to Point One with regards to his anxiety over Covid and the lockdown. This charity and others are going to fill a massive gap for our children.”

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/emma-spagnola.

