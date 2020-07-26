Search

Advanced search

Rare ‘death penny’ expected to fetch up to £3,500 at Norfolk auction

PUBLISHED: 08:40 26 July 2020 | UPDATED: 08:57 26 July 2020

The World War One Spanish Flu memorial plaque, with an estimated value of £2,500-£3,500. Picture: Newman Associates PR

The World War One Spanish Flu memorial plaque, with an estimated value of £2,500-£3,500. Picture: Newman Associates PR

Archant

A century-old ‘death penny’ with an eerie resonance to our current times is to go up for sale at auction.

The memorial plaque is described as ‘extremely rare’, being one of fewer than 600 issued to women during the 1918 flu pandemic, also known as the Spanish flu.

The item, with a 12cm diameter, will be auctioned off at Keys Auctioneers and Valuers in Aylsham, and is expected to fetch £2,500-£3,500.

Oscar Crocker, from Keys, said: “As the world experiences the Covid-19 pandemic, it is poignant to look back and realise that medical staff have always been the most vulnerable in such episodes, often paying the ultimate sacrifice.”

The plaque was awarded to honour Alice Dawes, who died in October 1918 at the age of 29 from influenza and pneumonia after contracting Spanish flu working in close contact with sufferers she was caring for.

Her death was a poignant precursor to the many healthcare workers who have contracted coronavirus while caring for patients during the current pandemic.

Ms Dawes had enlisted in the army in October 1917, and was posted to the Queen Alexandra Hospital in Vincent Square, London, to work in the Spanish flu ward.

You may also want to watch:

She died almost exactly a year later, and is buried and remembered with honour at Bedford Cemetery in Bedfordshire.

Memorial plaques – known as ‘death pennies’ or ‘dead man’s pennies’ because of the similarity in appearance to the contemporary penny coin – were issued after the First World War to the next-of-kin of all British and Empire service personnel who were killed as a result of the war.

A total 1,355,000 such plaques were issued, but fewer than 600 were made to honour female deaths.

The lot also includes photocopies of the registration report form, Commonwealth War Graves Commission certificate, comprehensive report of a headstone inscription, and death register documenting her death.

The Spanish flu killed tens of millions of people, making it one of the deadliest pandemics in human history.

Despite its name it is not known where the disease originated from, but the first known case was reported at a military base in Kansas in the USA on March 11, 1918.

The auction takes place on July 29 and 30, online at bid.keysauctions.co.uk.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Norfolk News. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Busy times at coastal pub after £420,000 revamp

Manageress Liz Foster at the Kings Head pub in Cromer. Picture: Ollie Harrop/Supplied by Punch

Revealed: Norfolk’s most expensive villages to buy a home

The windmill at Burnham Overy Staithe, one of the most expensive areas to buy a property in in Norfolk. Picture: Archant

‘Like a jumbo jet taking off’: families’ fury over faulty new trains

New Street residentsThelma Hill and Lauren Fincher, who say faulty new trains sound 'like a jumbo jet taking off'. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

‘Huge explosion’ heard as bomb is detonated at golf course

A bomb disposal team was called to The Royal Cromer Golf Club on Monday afternoon after a mortar bomb was discovered on the course. Picture: Jo Clark

£130,000 glass windbreaks installed on popular pier

The windbreaks on Cromer Pier. Picture: David Bale

Most Read

Busy times at coastal pub after £420,000 revamp

Manageress Liz Foster at the Kings Head pub in Cromer. Picture: Ollie Harrop/Supplied by Punch

Revealed: Norfolk’s most expensive villages to buy a home

The windmill at Burnham Overy Staithe, one of the most expensive areas to buy a property in in Norfolk. Picture: Archant

‘Like a jumbo jet taking off’: families’ fury over faulty new trains

New Street residentsThelma Hill and Lauren Fincher, who say faulty new trains sound 'like a jumbo jet taking off'. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

‘Huge explosion’ heard as bomb is detonated at golf course

A bomb disposal team was called to The Royal Cromer Golf Club on Monday afternoon after a mortar bomb was discovered on the course. Picture: Jo Clark

£130,000 glass windbreaks installed on popular pier

The windbreaks on Cromer Pier. Picture: David Bale

Latest from the North Norfolk News

Rare ‘death penny’ expected to fetch up to £3,500 at Norfolk auction

The World War One Spanish Flu memorial plaque, with an estimated value of £2,500-£3,500. Picture: Newman Associates PR

When will Lord Nelson’s old pub finally reopen?

Richard Leigh, construction manager at Holkham Estate, which bought the Lord Nelson pub at Burnham Thorpe last year. The building is being fully renovated and extended ahead of its grand reopening. The pub was once the watering hole of Lord Admiral Horatio Nelson, who hailed from the north Norfolk village. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Sinkhole opens up after heavy rain

A sinkhole has opened up in Station Road, Cromer. Picture: Supplied by Emma Spagnola

Couple first to marry at Castle since lockdown - after 33-year long relationship

Paul and Deborah Davis were the first couple to marry at Norwich Castle since lockdown. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Chef seals victory in scone bake-off with nan’s recipe

Chefs took part in a scone bake-off at Heritage House, a day care centre in Wells-next-the-Sea. Pictured are, from left, Alan Miller, Sam Proctor, Winner Michael Chamberlain and Charlie Hodson. Picture: Supplied by Holkham/Hunt Communications