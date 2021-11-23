News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Memorial service held for crew of downed Second World War bomber

Stuart Anderson

Published: 12:05 PM November 23, 2021
Left, the memorial to the downed bomber in Northrepps, and right, Joanna Green, granddaughter of the its pilot,

Left, a poppy wreath on the village sign in memorial to the downed bomber in Northrepps, and right, Joanna Green, granddaughter of the its pilot, Jack Ottaway, attends the service on the 81st anniversary of the crash. - Credit: Supplied

Tribute was paid to the memory of three airmen who died when a Hampden bomber crashed at Northrepps, 81 years ago.

On November 20 a group gathered at a memorial site in the grounds of Templewood House for a service to remember those who died in the Second World War crash: the pilot, Sergeant Jack Ottaway, 25, of Watton; wireless operator/air gunner Sergeant Stanley Elliot and Pilot Officer Archie Kerr.

Air Commodore Jack Broughton led the laying of wreaths, and members and the standard bearer from the Northrepps 'Poppyland' branch of the Royal British Legion were also present.

Joanna Green, granddaughter of the Hampden bomber's pilot

Joanna Green, granddaughter of the Hampden bomber's pilot, Jack Ottaway, attends the service on the 81st anniversary of the crash. - Credit: Supplied

Joanna Green, Sgt Ottaway's granddaughter, flew in from her home in Dubai to attend.

Lorna Fish, RBL branch chairman, said: "Our branch and village has united in the commemoration of this very sad event which sadly claimed the lives of three of the four aircrew on board, and a poppy wreath was placed on our village sign, this event being very much in our village history." 

The memorial to the downed Hampden bomber in Northrepps village. 

Left, a poppy wreath on the village sign in memorial to the downed Hampden bomber in Northrepps village. - Credit: Supplied


