Search

Advanced search

Tribute to woman who died months before 100th birthday

PUBLISHED: 10:07 15 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:07 15 April 2020

Tributes have been paid to Maureen Boast, who died just months before her 100th birthday. Pictures: Supplied by the family

Tributes have been paid to Maureen Boast, who died just months before her 100th birthday. Pictures: Supplied by the family

Archant

A Norfolk woman who served in the British Army during the Second World War has died just months before her 100th birthday.

Maureen Boast, centre, on her 99th birthday last year, pictured with her children Wendy and Clive. Picture: Supplied by the familyMaureen Boast, centre, on her 99th birthday last year, pictured with her children Wendy and Clive. Picture: Supplied by the family

Maureen Boast had lived in Sheringham since 1974 after many years of moving around with her husband, who was a senior officer with the RAF’s Bomber Command.

She was born Maureen Ratcliffe on June 5, 1920, in Woodford Green in Essex and attended Woodford County High School. She later took a job with the Liverpool Victoria Friendly Society - now LV - where she met her future husband Roy.

Her son, Clive Boast, said: “After Dunkirk the office was evacuated to North Wales.”

She joined Auxiliary Territorial Service (ATS) - the women’s branch of the British Army - and Roy became a bomber navigator. They were married in Woodford in July 1943.

Maureen Boast, nee Ratcliffe, in 1940. Picture: Supplied by the familyMaureen Boast, nee Ratcliffe, in 1940. Picture: Supplied by the family

After the war Mr Boast continued in the RAF rising to the rank of Group Captain. Due to his service, the couple lived in Rhodesia, now Zimbabwe, for two years, Singapore for two years as well as at bases including RAF Gaydon in Warwickshire, RAF Hemswell in Lincolnshire and RAF Mildenhall in Norfolk.

After leaving the RAF, Mr Boast became executive vice-president of the British Scrap Federation and Mrs Boast ran a post office in Matching Green, Essex, for around four years in the late 1960s/early 1970s.

After moving to Sheringham, Mrs Boast became chairman of Beeston Regis Parish Council, a governor of Sheringham Primary School and a member of the Ladies’ Guild.

Clive said: “In 1988 they moved to Hadley Road in Sheringham and became church wardens at St Peter’s and joined the Bible study group.”

Maureen Boast in 1940, in her Auxiliary Territorial Service (ATS) uniform. Picture: Supplied by the familyMaureen Boast in 1940, in her Auxiliary Territorial Service (ATS) uniform. Picture: Supplied by the family

Mr Boast died in 2005, and Mrs Boast moved to Crossways residential care home in 2014.

Clive said: “Maureen continued to take an active interest in the affairs of north Norfolk through reading the EDP until the day she died.”

He said his parents regularly attended shows at Sheringham Little Theatre and went on coach tours around the country. Mrs Boast was also a keen gardener and wrote many pages of memoirs.

They also had a daughter, Wendy, and grandchildren Richard, Simon and Amy.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Temporary mortuary in former RAF base hangar as Norfolk coronavirus deaths set to rise

A hangar at the former RAF Coltishall site is to be used as a temporary mortuary amid predictions of more coronavirus deaths. Pic: Mike Page.

Heritage railway fears ‘hard decisions’ as coronavirus hits Easter trade

Bure Valley Railway managing director Andrew Barnes. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

WATCH: Pub delivers beer by drone during lockdown

The landlord at the Cross Keys in Dilham, Paul Grothier delivering beer to punters via a drone. Picture: Paul Grothier

‘They made monkey noises’ - Girl abused in street for wearing gas mask

Salima Boussabourne, 15, was apparently bullied for wearing a mask amid the coronavirus epidemic. Picture: Supplied by the family

Easter Sunday lockdown: How busy is the north Norfolk coast?

North Norfolk coast on lockdown on Easter Sunday,. This pictures shows Walcott beach. Pictures: David Bale

Most Read

Temporary mortuary in former RAF base hangar as Norfolk coronavirus deaths set to rise

A hangar at the former RAF Coltishall site is to be used as a temporary mortuary amid predictions of more coronavirus deaths. Pic: Mike Page.

Heritage railway fears ‘hard decisions’ as coronavirus hits Easter trade

Bure Valley Railway managing director Andrew Barnes. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

WATCH: Pub delivers beer by drone during lockdown

The landlord at the Cross Keys in Dilham, Paul Grothier delivering beer to punters via a drone. Picture: Paul Grothier

‘They made monkey noises’ - Girl abused in street for wearing gas mask

Salima Boussabourne, 15, was apparently bullied for wearing a mask amid the coronavirus epidemic. Picture: Supplied by the family

Easter Sunday lockdown: How busy is the north Norfolk coast?

North Norfolk coast on lockdown on Easter Sunday,. This pictures shows Walcott beach. Pictures: David Bale

Latest from the North Norfolk News

Here to Help: Not Alone pen friends stamping out loneliness amid the lockdown

Here are some of the faces of the people who have signed up to become Here to Help: Not Alone pen friends. Picture: Anne Jones/Hannah Hopkins/Nicola Brown/ Submitted/Adam Wilson

Tribute to woman who died months before 100th birthday

Tributes have been paid to Maureen Boast, who died just months before her 100th birthday. Pictures: Supplied by the family

Everything you need to know about primary school offer day

Thousands of children across Norfolk are preparing to find out where they will be starting school in September. Picture: Getty

Norwich man jailed for coughing in face of police officer as they dispersed group

Richard Law, who has been jailed after coughing in the face of a police officer on Easter Sunday Photo: Norfolk Police

All care home residents and staff showing coronavirus symptoms to be tested, health secretary says

Health secretary Matt Hancock has said all care home residents showing Covid-19 symptoms will be tested from now on. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire
Drive 24