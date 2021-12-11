'I'd visit our parish churches - Q&A with Matthew Taylor

We're putting the spotlight on people who live or work in north Norfolk in a series of Q&As. This week we're featuring Matthew Taylor, 22, from Stalham.

How would you best describe your job or role in the community?

Being a town councillor and now a district councillor puts me in a unique position to help people and represent the views and needs of all of Stalham, Sutton and Catfield. I'm also a constituency officer for our MP Duncan Baker, doing casework for people across north Norfolk.

How long have you lived in Stalham?

I moved here full time in 2019 after I graduated from university, and it was also my base during uni.

Stalham is a place I've known my entire life - my grandfather has lived here for more than half a century and it was always a holiday destination.

I grew up in Bishop's Stortford in Hertfordshire.

What would you do if you were mayor of your town or village for a day?

I would hold a big beer festival so everyone in the community can get together and have a good time.

Something I'm interested in doing going forward is bridging the gap between the older people in our community and the younger people. It's things like this and the Yuletide Market which we've just had, that can bridge the gap.

What is your favourite landmark in north Norfolk?

I'd say St Mary's Church in Stalham, because of all of the memories I have there. Pretty much every Christmas Eve for the past 22 years I've been there for midnight mass.

St Mary's Church in Stalham. - Credit: Archant

What is your favourite pub?

The Swan Inn in on Stalham High Street. The landlady and landlord are incredibly inviting and lovely people. They have great beer and it's a great local pub.

The Swan Inn, Stalham. - Credit: James Bass

Which shops do you rely on?

The Tesco is very important for everyone in Stalham. We also have some fantastic local shops on our High Street, for example Cawdrons Butchers. You can treat yourself and have some lovely food.

What is your favourite place to eat out in north Norfolk?

It would have to be The Swan again. There is also another great pub in Stalham Green, The Harnser, that served us quite well through out the campaign trail.

They both have fantastic food.

What is a perfect day in north Norfolk for you?

My girlfriend lives outside north Norfolk, so whenever she comes for the weekend we always at least once go to the Swan. We also often go for a little drive through the countryside. I got my degree in history and I love to go around to some of our fantastic little parish churches, they are little time capsules.

The Stalham town sign. - Credit: Archant

Which places in north Norfolk would you recommend to visitors?

Stalham, Sutton and Catfield. It's a beautiful part of the world - we've got the Broads, beautiful countryside and lovely people.

Who is your north Norfolk hero?

I'd have to say Admiral Nelson. Alongside being a British hero, he's a north Norfolk hero. I work next to Paston College in North Walsham, which is where he went to school.

A portrait of Lord Admiral Horatio Nelson. - Credit: Public Domain

What do you most love about north Norfolk?

I think the people make the place, and everyone here is so lovely and friendly. You walk down the street and you'll be stopped more than a dozen times for a chat by different people. You don't get that in other places in the world.

If you would like to fill out the questions for our Q&A, email stuart.anderson@Archant.co.uk