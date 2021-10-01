News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
'Our village is perfect' - Q&A with pub dutmanager Matt Galasky

Stuart Anderson

Published: 6:15 AM October 1, 2021   
Matt Galasky behind the bar at the Banningham Crown. 

We're shining a light on people who live and work in north Norfolk as part of a series of Q&As. This week, we're featuring Matt Galasky, 44, from Northrepps. 

How would you best describe your job or role in the community?
I'm duty manager at the Bannigham Crown and a free range egg supplier from Grove Farm, Northrepps. 

Matt Galasky, from Northrepps, enjoying a spot of fishing. 

I have been at the Crown for over two years, it's a very busy pub in rural north Norfolk. I have a great passion for food not only at work but in my kitchen at home. 

How long have you lived in  Northrepps?
Nine years. I live on an old dairy farm that is still used today by the local farmers in Northrepps. It's great fun for my children with the constant action of tractors in and out of the yard.

The Banningham Crown. 

On days off from work I am constantly in the garden looking my after fruit trees and bushes, collecting eggs and cooking on the barbecue.

What would you do if you were mayor of your village for a day?
Nothing, it's perfect. It has lovely people and a lovely school for my children Freya and George.

And it's only a five minute walk from coastal views at Overstrand.  

What is your favourite landmark?
Blakeney Quay is a very close second but Cromer Pier wins first place. 
This area especially this summer - we are visited by so many tourists and I never take it for granted how lucky we are to live here.

The coastal drive through the windy roads of Cley are magical.

What is your favourite pub?
Obviously the Bannigham Crown. But I do love my village pub, the Foundry Arms in Northrepps.

Since the owners, Jason and Sarah, took over a few years ago they have worked very hard to make it a busy pub - there is an outside garden area and music on Sundays - it's brilliant for the village.

Which shops do you rely on?
My local butcher, Jason Craske at Mundesley Butchers - it's lovely family-run company and they're always happy to help.  

What is your favourite place to eat out?
There's nothing better than Mary Janes chips overlooking Cromer Pier. On an autumn day, the Kings Head in Blakeney after a walk is a close second. 

What is a perfect day in north Norfolk for you? 
A walk around Blickling or Felbrigg lake with my family is magical. I used to work at Blickling so its a special place for me. The courtyard cafe for an ice cream to recharge the batteries is a must. 

A walk around the grounds of Felbrigg Estate is one of north Norfolk's great pleasures. 

A walk around the grounds of Felbrigg Estate is one of north Norfolk's great pleasures. - Credit: National Trust Images/Andrew But



Which places would you recommend to visitors? 
The beaches from Wells down to the seals at Horsey.
Davies fish shop in Cromer to pick up a famous Cromer crab, or a steak and kidney pudding at the Banningham Crown.

Who is your north Norfolk hero?
My partner Nadia, the best mum in the world. She comes from Cardiff originally but has settled in north Norfolk and loves it here. I'm sure the Norfolk accent is soon to appear. 

What do you most love about north Norfolk?
The quiet, open beaches, summer sunsets, autumn walks and all the  that have so much character. My favourite is Cromer. It has grown so much recently with its cafes, shops and tourism.  

North Norfolk News

