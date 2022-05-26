Stunning 'Lady of the Wood' carved statue revealed at park

'Chainsaw Artist' sculptor Matt Darge, with his Lady of the Wood creation that now features at Holt Country Park. - Credit: Supplied by Matt Darge

With her flowing hair, dress adorned with leaves and animal companions, she looks like something out of a fairy tale.

The Lady of the Wood, created by 'Chainsaw Artist' Matt Darge, is the new centrepiece of a sensory garden at Holt County Park.

Mr Darge, 49 and from Hockering, said the wood for the sculpture came from a larch tree which came down in a storm at Sheringham's Pretty Corner Woods a couple of years ago.

He said: "This was my first attempt at a human figure and I'm pretty pleased with how it came out. There are a couple of other pieces coming as well - a bumblebee, a fox and some amphibians."

The bowl the 'Lady' holds over her head will contain birdseed.

Mr Darge has been carving for about five years, and doing it professionally for more than two years.

After a career in chemical wholesale, he was able to turn his artistic passion into a full-time job on the back of good publicity from the first piece he did for Holt Country Park, which featured a buzzard and a squirrel.