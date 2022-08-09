News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Children's book features Dogger dragons and an epic flood

Stuart Anderson

Published: 9:19 AM August 9, 2022
Updated: 9:53 AM August 9, 2022
Mary Edwards-Porter, who has written a children's book called Dragons of Doggerland. 

Mary Edwards-Porter, who has written a children's book called Dragons of Doggerland. - Credit: Barrie Wilkinson/Supplied

Dragons, a boy and his dog are caught up in a catastrophic flood in a new children's book by an author from north Norfolk.

Dragons of Doggerland - an illustrated story aimed at youngsters aged seven and over, was penned by Mary Edwards-Porter. She went to school in North Walsham and then lived in Bacton before moving to Lincolnshire.

Ms Edwards-Porter said she was inspired after hearing about Doggerland, a submerged landscape that once connected north Norfolk to mainland Europe. 

"When I discovered that evidence of hunter-gatherers and animals such as mammoths, had been found on the seabed, I was captivated," she said. 

"It’s funny how nobody has ever mentioned Dogger dragons before, so I wanted to tell their story. They are not your usual fearsome dragons found in story books. In fact, they look a lot like giant newts." 

Ms Edwards-Porter is now writing the second book in the series, called Escape from Doggerland.

