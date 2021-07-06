Author launches second pier show novel

Published: 11:31 AM July 6, 2021

Author Martin Gore has penned his second novel about the Cromer Pier Show titled The Road From Cromer Pier. - Credit: Supplied by Martin Gore

The drama takes place both on and off the stage in a new novel, which centres around the Cromer Pier Show.

Author Martin Gore has penned his second book about the 'Seaside Special' titled The Road From Cromer Pier - a sequel to his 2019 volume The Road From Cromer Pier.

Mr Gore, 64, a retired accountant from East Yorkshire, said he had sold several thousand copies of his first book about the show, and was prompted by social media feedback to write a follow-up.

Author Martin Gore has penned his second novel about the Cromer Pier Show titled The Road From Cromer Pier. - Credit: Supplied by Martin Gore

He said: "People on the Cromer Facebook groups were very appreciative of the first one. I wouldn't have done a sequel otherwise. It's a nice bit of nostalgia and we can all do with that nowadays.

"It's an unusual book in that it's about a real place and a real show - it makes people recall where they've been."

You may also want to watch:

Mr Gore said he had wanted to be a writer since he was nine years old, and he has now written eight pantomimes, three plays and three novels.

He said one of the themes of The Road From Cromer Pier was people facing crossroads in their lives.

Mr Gore said: "This is about giving something up that they've had all their lives, which is not easy to do, and making a new life for yourself beyond retirement, I can't not be active myself, so this draws on my own experience."

Author Martin Gore has penned his second novel about the Cromer Pier Show titled The Road From Cromer Pier. - Credit: Supplied by Martin Gore

Mr Gore, who lived in Coventry when he was younger, has holidayed in Cromer since he was a lad.

He said: “It was Cromer every year - the nearest beach to Coventry. Seven hours on a bus with my brothers. No car.

"Fish and chips, football and cricket on the beach, and big copper pennies clunking into one-armed bandits. Then at night seeing the bright lights of the pier theatre from our holiday flat.”

The book was written with the help of the team at Cromer Pier's Pavilion Theatre, who arranged interviews with the show's cast and crew.

“Writing a work of fiction about a real place is a real challenge," Mr Gore said. "The Cromer Pier Show is an iconic piece of British theatre, and is a West End standard show, so my story needed to reflect that too. The theatre couldn’t have been more supportive.”

The book will be released on amazon.co.uk on July 17.



















