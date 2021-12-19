'What is there not to love?' Q&A with Martin Braybrook

We're shining a light on people who live or work in north Norfolk as part of a series of Q&As. This week we're featuring Martin Braybrook, 74, from Cromer.

Martin Braybrook, from Cromer. - Credit: Supplied by Martin Braybrook

How would you best describe your job or role in the community?

I was formerly a Barclays bank manager - when such people existed - before taking early retirement/voluntary redundancy.

I was subsequently bursar at Beeston Hall School for eight years but I am now fully retired and am treasurer for Cromer Lawn Tennis and Squash Association, Cromer Cricket Club and All Saints Church, Beeston Regis.

How long have you lived in Cromer?

We moved to Cromer in April 1979 and originally thought we would be here for about three years. More than 42 years later we are still here!

What would you do if you were mayor of Cromer for a day?

Serving on the town council must be a thankless task and a labour of love.

In a utopian world I would try to improve some of the town's eyesores - for example the old Bouncers bar near the station, the old tennis court area in North Lodge Park and the thatched building in the Sunken Garden.

The thatched hut next to Cromer's sunken garden. - Credit: Martin Braybrook

What is your favourite landmark in north Norfolk?

Cromer Pier is unique and has to be near the top of the list. Cromer Church, too is an iconic building.

What is your favourite pub?

Our days of visiting pubs on a regular basis are in the past. We like the Red Lion in Cromer and it is nice to sit outside at the tennis and squash club which has a well-stocked bar.

Which shops do you rely on?

Cromer is very fortunate to have so many good shops. We certainly rely on The Butchers Joint and Crossways News deliver our papers. We take Boots and Jarrolds for granted and will miss K Hardware when it closes.

What is your favourite place to eat out in north Norfolk?

So many good places to eat out. Bann Thai is excellent and we really enjoy lunch at The Rocket House. In no particular order we have recently been to The Pigs at Edgefield, The Crown at Banningham, The Kings Head at Letheringsett and The Bell at Wiveton all of which give good food and service.

Belle and Kim Steggles at their restaurant, Bann Thai in Cromer. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

What is a perfect day in north Norfolk for you?

In the summer a walk along the prom at Cromer, a walk over Beeston Bump, a walk in Holt Country Park, a game of tennis or watching a cricket match. In the autumn an afternoon at Fakenham races.

Which places in north Norfolk would you recommend to visitors?

Anywhere along the north Norfolk coast. The seals at Morston, a trip on the North Norfolk Railway, the Cromer Pier Show is a must as is Thursford in December.

If Cromer Church is open climb to the top of the tower.

Who is your north Norfolk hero?

Hero is a much over-used word. I admire James Dyson, the same age as me but far more talented and successful and, putting politics aside, Norman Lamb was a brilliant constituency MP.

Sir Norman Lamb, former North Norfolk MP. - Credit: Archant

Nearer to home both Tony Shipp and Hilary Cox have worked so hard on a voluntary basis to promote Cromer and Revd Derek Osborne, sadly no longer with us, was the most lovely man and a brilliant preacher.

What do you most love about north Norfolk?

What is there not to love? That is why we have lived here for so long and hopefully for many more years to come.

*Would you like to be featured in our Q&A? Email stuart.anderson@archant.co.uk for more details.