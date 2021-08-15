In pictures: Steaming ahead at the Marsham Show

Gallery

Published: 11:43 AM August 15, 2021

Steam machines and classic vehicles have drawn thousands of visitors to this year's Marsham Show, which has been hailed as the best ever.

Bob Parke, organiser, said he was delighted with the turnout to the Saturday and Sunday show, which has also featured live music, fairground rides, a dog agility show, Raz the clown and trade and food stalls.

He said: "It's been the best one we've ever had since we've been doing this show. The field is full of exhibitors and traders and it's an absolutely brilliant atmosphere."

A scene from this year's Marsham Show. - Credit: Alisdair Wilson - www.alisdairwilsonphotography.co.uk

The event, taking place at Orchard Cottage, had to be called off last year because of the pandemic. The show originally started in 2009, but Mr Parke formed a new committee to run it in 2017.

He said: "There's lots of vintage stuff - not just cars, but motorcycles and tractors, vintage organs, you name it. It's a good, friendly family event and everyone's been happy with it."

A scene from this year's Marsham Show. - Credit: Alisdair Wilson - www.alisdairwilsonphotography.co.uk

A scene from this year's Marsham Show. - Credit: Alisdair Wilson - www.alisdairwilsonphotography.co.uk

A scene from this year's Marsham Show. - Credit: Alisdair Wilson - www.alisdairwilsonphotography.co.uk

A scene from this year's Marsham Show. - Credit: Alisdair Wilson - www.alisdairwilsonphotography.co.uk

A scene from this year's Marsham Show. - Credit: Alisdair Wilson - www.alisdairwilsonphotography.co.uk

A scene from this year's Marsham Show. - Credit: Alisdair Wilson - www.alisdairwilsonphotography.co.uk

A scene from this year's Marsham Show. - Credit: Alisdair Wilson - www.alisdairwilsonphotography.co.uk

A scene from this year's Marsham Show. - Credit: Alisdair Wilson - www.alisdairwilsonphotography.co.uk

A scene from this year's Marsham Show. - Credit: Alisdair Wilson - www.alisdairwilsonphotography.co.uk

A scene from this year's Marsham Show. - Credit: Alisdair Wilson - www.alisdairwilsonphotography.co.uk



