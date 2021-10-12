News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Hundreds of runners take part in Marriott's Way 10k race

Daniel Hickey

Published: 4:12 PM October 12, 2021   
The Marriotts Way 10k run from Aylsham to Reepham. October 2021 Picture: James Bass Photography

The Marriotts Way 10k run from Aylsham to Reepham. October 2021 Picture: James Bass Photography

Hundreds of runners took to one of Norfolk's most popular trails, as the Marriot's Way 10k returned for its 13th year.

The race, which raises money for Norfolk Trails, the charity which maintains the path and cycle route, saw participants set off from Aylsham and finish in Reepham Market Place on October 3.

The Marriotts Way 10k run from Aylsham to Reepham. October 2021 Picture: James Bass Photography

The Marriotts Way 10k run from Aylsham to Reepham. October 2021 Picture: James Bass Photography

Businesses and organisations also got involved by getting a team of four together and taking up the MW10k corporate challenge, with the trophy this year being won by Aviva.

The Marriotts Way 10k run from Aylsham to Reepham. October 2021 Picture: James Bass Photography

The Marriotts Way 10k run from Aylsham to Reepham. October 2021 Picture: James Bass Photography

Broadland District councillor Jo Copplestone said it was "fantastic to see such an excellent turn out once again".

"I want to congratulate everyone who took part and give a huge thanks to all of the volunteers who helped marshal the event and support runners, whether it was at water stations, with registration or presenting medals," she added.

The Marriotts Way 10k run from Aylsham to Reepham. October 2021 Picture: James Bass Photography

The Marriotts Way 10k run from Aylsham to Reepham. October 2021 Picture: James Bass Photography

 

The race was sponsored by Saffron Housing.

