Joy at Streetdancers' success at performing arts festival

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 3:58 PM April 22, 2022
The Streetdance group from Cromer's Marlene's School of Dance. 

The Streetdance group from Cromer's Marlene's School of Dance. - Credit: Supplied by Natalie Day

Youngsters from Marlene's School of Dance have danced their way to a top award at the North Norfolk Festival of Performing Arts.

Natalie Day, school principal, said she was "over the moon" that the 14 girls aged 10-18 in an open Streetdance group had been given a bursary award at the event, which took place at The Atrium in North Walsham earlier this month. 

Ms Day said their routine, choreographed by teacher Millie Duniam, was set to a Missy Elliott track which merged into a house song. 

She said: "The adjudicator, Deborah Norris, said it was the best thing she had seen all day. It was lovely to see all the different dance schools being able to perform again."

Ms Day also praised Marlene's 14-and-under group and 21-and-under group for tap and modern, which also took part in the festival.  

The school received a cash prize of £100 for the bursary award, which Ms Day said would be used to treat the girls.  

Cromer News

