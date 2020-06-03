Markets set to reopen in Cromer and Sheringham

Traders selling their wares at Cromer's Friday market at Meadow car park. Picture: STUART ANDERSON Archant

Markets in Sheringham and Cromer are set to reopen with the easing of the lockdown.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sheringham market will reopen as part of lockdown easing. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Sheringham market will reopen as part of lockdown easing. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

The market in Sheringham on the car park at Station Approach will reopen from June 6, followed by the return of the Wednesday Market on June 10 and Cromer’s Friday market on June 12.

North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) will take extra precautionary steps to ensure the safety of shoppers, and health and safety officers have risk-assessed the format, layout and operation of the market.

The market will operate using a one-way system with strict two-metre social distancing measures. There will be overflow safe areas where customers will be served, with one market stall’s distance between each trader.

You may also want to watch:

NNDC officers will be present on the market’s initial reopening to assess the system and improve it for subsequent market days, if necessary.

Traders will also be observing public health regulations, including regular use of hand sanitiser, screens and protective equipment.

Richard Kershaw, NNDC portfolio holder for economic development, said: “It is important that shoppers feel safe and confident as they visit the market traders. We have taken every precaution to accommodate shoppers and traders with their safety and wellbeing as our priority.”

Shoppers are asked to use cashless payments where possible.