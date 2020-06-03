Search

Advanced search

Markets set to reopen in Cromer and Sheringham

PUBLISHED: 07:56 03 June 2020 | UPDATED: 08:38 03 June 2020

Traders selling their wares at Cromer's Friday market at Meadow car park. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Traders selling their wares at Cromer's Friday market at Meadow car park. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Archant

Markets in Sheringham and Cromer are set to reopen with the easing of the lockdown.

Sheringham market will reopen as part of lockdown easing. Photo: KAREN BETHELLSheringham market will reopen as part of lockdown easing. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

The market in Sheringham on the car park at Station Approach will reopen from June 6, followed by the return of the Wednesday Market on June 10 and Cromer’s Friday market on June 12.

North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) will take extra precautionary steps to ensure the safety of shoppers, and health and safety officers have risk-assessed the format, layout and operation of the market.

The market will operate using a one-way system with strict two-metre social distancing measures. There will be overflow safe areas where customers will be served, with one market stall’s distance between each trader.

You may also want to watch:

NNDC officers will be present on the market’s initial reopening to assess the system and improve it for subsequent market days, if necessary.

Traders will also be observing public health regulations, including regular use of hand sanitiser, screens and protective equipment.

Richard Kershaw, NNDC portfolio holder for economic development, said: “It is important that shoppers feel safe and confident as they visit the market traders. We have taken every precaution to accommodate shoppers and traders with their safety and wellbeing as our priority.”

Shoppers are asked to use cashless payments where possible.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Norfolk News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Town’s long wait for fish and chips set to end

The Three Cottages fish and chip shop in North Walsham. Picture: David Audley

Cromer pier reopens

Cromer pier reopened on Monday, June 1. Picture: Jon Williamson

‘It’s costing around £9,000 per month to be closed’ - town’s pubs hope for July reopening

King's Arms publican Martin Miles. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Lockdown: Everything you need to know about the new rules

People out cycling and exercising in Eaton Park during lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Face shields and shorter menus - How are our cafes coming out of lockdown?

Ash Graham, left, and Josh Birmingham at Fat Teds in Sheringham. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Most Read

Town’s long wait for fish and chips set to end

The Three Cottages fish and chip shop in North Walsham. Picture: David Audley

Cromer pier reopens

Cromer pier reopened on Monday, June 1. Picture: Jon Williamson

‘It’s costing around £9,000 per month to be closed’ - town’s pubs hope for July reopening

King's Arms publican Martin Miles. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Lockdown: Everything you need to know about the new rules

People out cycling and exercising in Eaton Park during lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Face shields and shorter menus - How are our cafes coming out of lockdown?

Ash Graham, left, and Josh Birmingham at Fat Teds in Sheringham. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Latest from the North Norfolk News

Meet the pilot spreading lockdown cheer with his sky-painting skills

Pilot Tony Walsh flying over Sea Palling. People have enjoyed seeing him loop-the-loop during lockdown Picture: Tony Walsh

Markets set to reopen in Cromer and Sheringham

Traders selling their wares at Cromer's Friday market at Meadow car park. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

New date set for Eat Norfolk Awards

EAT Norfolk Food and Drink Awards 2019 at OPEN Picture: Simon Finlay Photography

Old Buckenham airshow rescheduled until next year

The Old Buckenham airshow in 2019. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

‘It’s costing around £9,000 per month to be closed’ - town’s pubs hope for July reopening

King's Arms publican Martin Miles. Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24