Marine film festival coming to north Norfolk

Stuart Anderson

Published: 10:09 AM June 17, 2022
Chris Taylor snorkelling with his camera.

Chris Taylor snorkelling with his camera. - Credit: Chris Taylor christaylorphoto.co.uk

The wonders of the sea will be celebrated in a brand new marine film festival heading to north Norfolk in July.

A one-day series of films on July 8 is the brainchild of sea-loving local photographer and film-maker Chris Taylor from Sheringham.

The festival at Sheringham Little Theatre features a Bafta-nominated 2021 movie Becoming Cousteau, which tells the story of famous explorer and environmentalist Jacques Cousteau’s life.

Screenings also include locally-made short films including Beachcombing by Hunstanton-based filmmaker Pete Naylor which features a poem read by acclaimed Silent Witness actress Emilia Fox.

A lobster on the local chalk reef off north Norfolk. 

A lobster on the local chalk reef off north Norfolk. - Credit: Chris Taylor christaylorphoto.co.uk

And there is work by Mr Taylor himself, including films about the north Norfolk sailing barge Juno, the life of a modern day fisherman Henry Randell, and some stunning footage of the rich wildlife on the chalk reef just a stone’s throw from the Sheringham shoreline.

Mr Taylor is a self-confessed 'thalassophile' (sea-lover), having been snorkelling and surfing since he was a child, gained a degree in coastal biology at Hull University in 1993, and served as a lifeboat crewman for 22 years.

A drone shot of the sea off Sheringham.

A drone shot of the sea off Sheringham. - Credit: Chris Taylor christaylorphoto.co.uk

He has combined his passion with his photography career in recent years to dive under the local sea Cousteau-style to capture its amazing wildlife through his lens.

Mr Taylor said: “I love the sea’s mystery, hidden wildlife and ever-changing nature - from raging winter storms to waters that look as clear and blue as the Caribbean when the sediment settles in summer.”

The sea has been vital to north Norfolk coastal communities for generations – from its famous crab and lobster fishing to attracting tourists, he added.

Mr Taylor is also appealing to any other filmmakers who have local short films that could be screened at the festival to contact him on info@christaylorphoto.co.uk

For tickets (£6 or £10 for both events) and information about Sea Life – A festival of Marine Films visit www.sheringhamlittletheatre.com or call the box office on 01263 822347.

