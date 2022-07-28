News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Marine conservation to go under microscope at coastal conference

Stuart Anderson

Published: 11:31 AM July 28, 2022
Rob Spray, chairman of Marine Conservation for Norfolk Action Group.

How can we encourage people to act on marine conservation? Are environmental policies being used effectively to protect marine wildlife? How can conservation and fisheries work together for the environment? 

These will be among the questions posed at a Making Waves for Norfolk marine conference, to take place at the NWT Cley Marshes Visitor Centre on the August 6-7 weekend. 

Rob Spray, chairman of the Marine Conservation for Norfolk Action Group, said the Saturday would be the main day of the conference, and would feature guest speakers including Scottish environmentalist Howard Wood. 

Mr Spray said: "We've got a lot of great speakers and they cover academic, volunteer, bird, seal, marine and all have first hand experience that should be used in protecting the coast - the beach cleaner story is the most amazing, they do so much and until now have been ignored as the audit of what humans leave in the sea."

Visit marineconservationfornorfolkactiongroup.wordpress.com to find out more. 

