Street collection days for terminal illness charity planned

Stuart Anderson

Published: 4:22 PM August 30, 2022
Eileen McDonald, left, and Anne Davies collecting for the terminal illness charity Marie Curie.

Eileen McDonald, left, and Anne Davies collecting for the terminal illness charity Marie Curie. - Credit: Supplied by Helen Chapman

People across north Norfolk have been called on to hoist a yellow bucket in aid of the terminal illness charity Marie Curie.

The charity, which supported more than 2,000 people across north Norfolk last year by providing information and advice via its support line, is to host street collection days in Cromer - on Saturday, September 10 - and Sheringham - on September 23. 

Helen Chapman, community fundraiser for the charity, said: "It’s been four years since their last street collections in both towns and they would love a little bit more help.

Sean O'Shaughnessy, left, and Chris Finch collecting for the terminal illness charity Marie Curie.

Sean O'Shaughnessy, left, and Chris Finch collecting for the terminal illness charity Marie Curie. - Credit: Supplied by Helen Chapman

"If you can spare a couple of hours on either of the days and are up for a laugh, then please sign up."

Services the charity provides include campaigning, information and support, palliative care research, hospices and nurses.

Visit www.mariecurie.org.uk/collect to register your interest. Anyone in need of help or advice about terminal illness can call Marie Curie on 0800 0902309. 

Cromer News
Sheringham News

