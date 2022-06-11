'A day at the beach hut is perfect' - Q&A with Cromer's Maria Stableford

Maria Stableford outside her beach hut decorated for the Platinum Jubilee with her dog, Tim. - Credit: Supplied by Maria Stableford

Each week we feature someone who lives or works in north Norfolk on our Q&A page. The latest person to answer our questions is Maria Stableford, 51, from Cromer.

How would you best describe your job or role in the community?

I am a retired local resident. We haven’t lived here long, so in time I hope to get involved more in the community.

How long have you lived in Cromer?

We have lived in the centre of Cromer for 18 months. Our family were originally from Cromer and we have holidayed here for 25 years.

What would you do if you were mayor for a day?

I would have a Cromer kite festival day. Where everybody could make or bring kites to fly off the beach.

A kite flyer enjoying the sunshine at Cromer beach. - Credit: ANTONY KELLY

What is your favourite landmark in north Norfolk?

It has to be Cromer Pier and the only end of the pier theatre.

What is your favourite pub?

The Red Lion (in Cromer). We love taking our dogs in for doggie treats and I love the gin menu.

Which shops do you rely on?

We love our local florist Constance & Thyme (Roost), they are so accommodating with all our floral wishes. Rachel always seems to know exactly what I want, even when I don’t.

Recently, I had floral displays for both my daughters 18th and for our jubilee celebration.



What is your favourite place to eat out in north Norfolk?

As a family, Lily Mai’s overlooking the pier caters for everyone’s tastes and has amazing sea views. The staff are super friendly.

Lily Mai's, a bar and grill on New Street in Cromer. - Credit: Daniel Hickey

What is a perfect day in north Norfolk for you?

It has to be a day at our beach hut. Reading a good book, chatting to the other hutties and looking out to sea, eagerly hoping to spot a seal.

A grey seal pup on the beach. - Credit: PA

Which places in north Norfolk would you recommend to visitors?We love Sheringham Park. It is where a park skyline meets the sea. Their rhododendron walk at this time of year is amazing.

Visitors enjoy the rhododendron displays at Sheringham Park. - Credit: Sonya Duncan



Recently, we went for a super afternoon tea on the North Norfolk railway.

Further afield we enjoy Sculthorpe Moor Nature reserve in Fakenham. Such a peaceful place, with lots of bird hides for those who are ‘twitchers’.

Who is your north Norfolk hero?

I can’t narrow it to one, but it has to be the Cromer street cleaners. They always says hello, sweep with a smile and get on with it in all coastal weathers.

What do you most love about north Norfolk?

It has to be the people.

Norfolk people are truly the best. So friendly and we have definitely been made to feel very welcome since we moved here.



