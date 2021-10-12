Margherita Taylor to film BBC1 'countryfile ramble' in north Norfolk

Published: 5:14 PM October 12, 2021

Presenter Margherita Taylor will be filming a Countryside Ramble in north Norfolk for BBC1's Children in Need. - Credit: BBC

North Norfolk's beaches and rural landscapes will appear on BBC1 in an upcoming production for Children in Need.

Presenter Margherita Taylor will be joined by a 17-year-old from west London called Chloe for a 'countryfile ramble' to raise awareness for this year's Children in Need appeal.

A BBC spokesman said: "They will both explore the soft, sandy beaches and areas of wild, open and natural beauty for which Norfolk is famed. Their ramble will tackle a variety of open marshland, unique pine woodland and spectacular sand dunes."

Chloe has been supported by The Wish Centre with mental health challenges that she has experienced over the years.

One of the charities supported by Children in Need, the centre works to prevents self harm, abuse and exploitation of children and young people.

The ramble will be filmed this month and will be shown during The Countryfile Ramble for BBC Children in Need on BBC1 on Sunday, October 24 at 6pm.



