News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Margherita Taylor to film BBC1 'countryfile ramble' in north Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 5:14 PM October 12, 2021   
Presenter Margherita Taylor will be filming a Countryside Ramble in north Norfolk for BBC1's Children in Need. 

Presenter Margherita Taylor will be filming a Countryside Ramble in north Norfolk for BBC1's Children in Need. - Credit: BBC

North Norfolk's beaches and rural landscapes will appear on BBC1 in an upcoming production for Children in Need.

Presenter Margherita Taylor will be joined by a 17-year-old from west London called Chloe for a 'countryfile ramble' to raise awareness for this year's Children in Need appeal.  

A BBC spokesman said: "They will both explore the soft, sandy beaches and areas of wild, open and natural beauty for which Norfolk is famed. Their ramble will tackle a variety of open marshland, unique pine woodland and spectacular sand dunes."

Chloe has been supported by The Wish Centre with mental health challenges that she has experienced over the years.

One of the charities supported by Children in Need, the centre works to prevents self harm, abuse and exploitation of children and young people.

You may also want to watch:

The ramble will be filmed this month and will be shown during The Countryfile Ramble for BBC Children in Need on BBC1 on  Sunday, October 24 at 6pm.   


Most Read

  1. 1 Bryan Adams announces 2022 Norfolk concert
  2. 2 New BBC1 show to be filmed in Aylsham
  3. 3 Woman's hip broken after 'rugby tackle' by pair of dogs
  1. 4 Overturned tractor blocks north Norfolk road
  2. 5 Barclays to close town centre bank branch
  3. 6 Superstar acts that are coming to Norfolk next year
  4. 7 'Excited' couple prepare to open new butchers shop
  5. 8 High school asks students to wear facemasks after Covid case rise
  6. 9 Joy as ancient church reopens after £140,000 facelift
  7. 10 The Original Factory Shop to open new site in north Norfolk
North Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The proposed site for a new development on Weybourne Road in Sheringham.

Affordable housing and care home bid a 'win-win' for Sheringham

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Pretty Corner Woods has reopened to the public. Picture; Archant

Man fined £200 for fly-tipping at beauty spot

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Meet the staff at north Norfolk's new £4.85m cancer centre

Health Care

Meet the staff at north Norfolk's new £4.85m cancer centre

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Michelin chef Galton Blackiston at Morston Hall hotel and restaurant. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Food and Drink

North Norfolk hotels dominate in latest Good Hotel Guide 

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon