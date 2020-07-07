Search

Grounds of medieval country house reopen as lockdown eases

PUBLISHED: 12:54 07 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:41 07 July 2020

Mannington Hall's gardens have reopened as the coronavirus lockdown eases. Photo: MARK BULLIMORE

Mannington Hall's gardens have reopened as the coronavirus lockdown eases. Photo: MARK BULLIMORE

The gardens around Mannington Hall, a moated medieval country house in north Norfolk, have reopened for visitors as the coronavirus lockdown eases.

The team at Mannington estate are welcoming visitors - who must book ahead - on Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays from 11am-5pm

A spokesman said: “The tearoom, no longer the Greedy Goose, but still offering a small section of drinks and homemade cakes will be open from midday-4pm along with plant sales and shop - payment must be by contactless card or with exact cash only.

“The Garden Exhibition will also be open and the children’s playground although there may be some limitations.”

The grounds include heritage and modern rose gardens, a sensory garden, landscaped lakes and the ruins of a Saxon chapel.

Mannington Hall is the seat of Lord Robert Walpole, who is the 10th Baron Walpole.

Adult tickets are £8 (concessions £6).

To book, email admin@walpoleestate.co.uk or call 01263 584175 from 10am to 12.30pm Monday to Friday.

Topic Tags:

